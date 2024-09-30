LIVE: WH Press Briefing, For More Real Hurricane Disaster Info That Isn't Trump's LIes
Today on WonkTV!
Not even going to link to the bullshit Trump is saying right now.
Here is the press briefing, which has already been going for a few minutes. (Just rewind back to the beginning.)
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Stupid gotcha questions from that Douchey creature, yet again. Boy, howdy, is he tiresome.
I'm almost curious to know what TFG is saying, but not curious enough to actually Google it. I am a Katrina victim, and I have zero tolerance for any shit from politicians about this stuff.