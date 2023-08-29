Yesterday, Peter Doocy was scared Joe Biden was going to limit Americans to two beers per week.

Which ledges will the grownups have to talk him off today?

Find out, by watching the White House press briefing!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?