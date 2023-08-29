Yesterday, Peter Doocy was scared Joe Biden was going to limit Americans to two beers per week.
Which ledges will the grownups have to talk him off today?
Find out, by watching the White House press briefing!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I have had it with this moron shit, see you tomorrow, assholes.
Reek is being an asshole. Ho hum.