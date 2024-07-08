LIVE: White House Briefing, Bet Press Corps Has Lots Of Serious Questions About NATO Summit
Today on WonkTV!
What, you don’t think they’re going to ask serious questions about that?
Are Wonkette implying White House press corps not most serious people who ever lived?
Huh.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Long press conference. When it kicked off, I went to the grocery store, also stopped at the car wash. Got home and it was still going on. Ed fucking O'Keefe. We call him "the smirker" because he's always got one on his mug, but today he was just going ballistic badger on Jean-Pierre. It was abusive. She called him out for it and he barely backed down. All I could think of was how he wouldn't have done this if a man was behind the podium. Asshole.
Yesterday on one of the Sunday shows, Swalwell was asked if he thought Biden should drop out of the race. Without batting an eyelash, he said it was his opinion that Trump should drop out of the race.
I think this is called Jiu Jitsu. Whatever, we need more of it.