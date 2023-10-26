Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 17,000 subscribers
Continue reading
The joke is that there’s a lot going on! Psych!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: White House Briefing, Probably Hardly Anything To Talk About Today
If 72% of Palestinians don't want a 2 state solution, what do they want? Because it does not look like Israel is leaving.
Glad the admiral is bringing up Ukraine. I am concerned the clusterfuck in Israel will overshadow Ukraine's fight against the invasion.