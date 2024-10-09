Here’s your White House press briefing for the day!
Also President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received a briefing on Hurricane Milton earlier, you might want to watch that for informational purposes.
Donnie's pissed at Howard Stern 'cause he interviewed Kamala.
Ron Filipkowski:
Trump attacks his old friend Howard Stern.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GZd6l1dWoAAn4EG?format=jpg&name=small
OT: Trump to hold rally at (mostly empty) Madison Square Garden. This might be pretty funny.