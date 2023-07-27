Do words even exist that are not “Hunter Biden”?

Doubtful. But we bet this White House will try. That’s how sinister they are.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?