At least that’s what we imagine is happening.
LIVE: White House War On Christmas Thanksgiving Hangover Press Briefing!
Re: the question about protests swaying Biden
I am sure that they did not.
His thinking has always been the rationalism of someone experienced in foreign policy: getting to a feasible end. From the moment that Israel announced that it intended to smash into Gaza he was working on getting to a conclusion. We know that because on Day One he was already cautioning against following our bad example into a quagmire.
Street yelpers demanding that we denounce Israel (yeah, that's a terrific move to get cooperation...) or stop all aid to Israel (uh, they already had enough stuff to do all of this in Gaza several times over and his references to additional aid was because there was an early threat that Iran might come in...) had no influence on any action he planned or took. Instead, he quietly expertly spun the multiple plates of Israel, Qatar / Hamas, Jordan, and Egypt, and got a meaningful result.
Diplomacy begins immediately and is conducted in private. No demands for Bibi-spanking performance art (which would, y'know, actually undermine influence...) changed any of his plans or actions.
Of course, he will also be denied the credit now, because "Democrats all hate Genocide Joe" gets more clicks for the media.
Meanwhile, though, the short-sighted approach of people who would willingly turn the country over to Trump - who would bless Israel smashing the West Bank as well - because they want to punish Biden for not doing what he actually could not do - just stop Israel unilaterally - is stunning.
Oh, and one last thing - let us never forget that the fawning descriptions of "public sentiment" might be more accurately written as (((public sentiment))). I stand second to no one (except maybe Werewolf) in my loathing for Israeli policy under Netanyahu, but let's not fail to recognize that the invective about Israel living off of our money overlaps quite Vennly with "Joo!", and Joe is not going to give in to that either.
TURNER: I think it’s been cherry-picked by both sides. I mean, certainly the January 6 Commission itself
Bank robber - “Well yeah I look guilty if you just use the images of me robbin’ the place. What about when I was just standing in the lobby?”