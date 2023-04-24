If there is one thing all patriotic Americans know, it is that Lizzo is cool.

Also that Tennessee is having some kind of weird little white supremacist freakshow contest with itself to see who can be the most reactionary fascist shitshow loser. Surprise, Tennessee is winning!

Before all the drama over the Democratic state reps who were expelled from the legislature (and quickly reinstated ) because they spoke up for their constituents while being Black, there was the ridiculousness of Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee signing an overly broad, unreadable, fucking stupid and bigoted ban on drag shows into law. The damn thing was written so ignorantly that even a Trump judge had to put it on hold.

Lizzo came through Knoxville Friday night. (She's going to be in Memphis tonight.) And in honor of Tennessee's drag ban, she decided to have a whole bunch of drag queens join her onstage, because go fuck yourself, right-wing white supremacist Christian fascist Tennessee government.

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning “Juice” singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanjie. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show , including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

Yes, let's watch some videos!

Here is Lizzo talking about why she came to Tennessee, as opposed to canceling her shows, and why she did what she did. "Why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? Who need to feel this release the most? Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women!" After that, she talked about "holding the people accountable who SHOULD be protecting us."

It was good, you should watch it:

“You have my heart Knoxville Thank you for sharing a safe space with me 💖” — FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1682185234

And she tweeted to thank all the drag performers who came onstage with her:

“TY💖 @VanessaVanjie @AsiaOharaLand @ageofaquaria @thekandymuse @thebritneybanks @cordeliafacade @cyainhale @jaidynnfierce @lexivonsimmons @vag4short @SHELBYLABANKS VIVICA STEELE JUSTINE VAN DEBLAIR TREY ALIZE DEEZASTRIS CHELLE THE BOMBCHELLE PORTIA CLINIQUE SHOSHANA” — FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1682180668

So all of that is awesome.

Guess who's mad.

Could it be that gross creeper from the Daily Wire who lives somewhere in the exurbs of Nashville, the one with the stranger danger beard, who from everything we can tell spends far too many of his waking hours obsessed with being the self-appointed hall monitor of little kids' junk?

Spoiler, it is he:

“Throw her in jail” — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1682306915

LMAO, please cry more, dude.

First of all, as we noted, the ban was put on hold at the end of March, because it's written so poorly and it just hilariously tramples all over the First Amendment. Obviously there are some right-wing judges these days who have so little respect for the integrity of the law that they'll sign off on literally any case a white fascist puts in front of them, but not all of them.

So what are we putting Lizzo in jail for, Matt Walsh? We are confused. Maybe he could explain it to us slowly, like we're five.

And then there's the really funny part, which is when failing states like Tennessee pass stupid pig-ignorant laws like this, one of the first things you start hearing people say is some version of "LOL, can't wait to watch you enforce this." (It's sort of inspired by the paraphrase of that Abraham Lincoln quote about enforcing bad laws.)

This matters for a couple of reasons. First of all, gross fucking weirdo Republicans like Walsh are so far out of step with normal American voters, who pretty much think they're absolute freaks. We see how voters treat far-right white fascist creeps at the ballot box these days. And this loser dirtbag thinks putting Lizzo in jail would be a winning message for the tens of millions of Americans in the TikTok generation who are absolutely salivating to vote? Hahahahahaha, OK.

Also, who is going to bring charges against Lizzo? And what charges will that abject moron DA be bringing?

"We charge Lizzo with, um, AGGRAVATED DOING OF CONCERT! And, um, we forget the rest."

Definitely good luck with all that, sounds like a winner.

SEE YOU IN MEMPHIS TONIGHT, LIZZO!

You all can be jealous, it's fine.

[ NBC News ]



