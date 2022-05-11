In the mood to learn about the elegant and functional thing that is "Congress"? You are in such luck, because there are some hearings going on.



Here are Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs chair Mark Milley, testifying before a House committee. Because Republicans are very serious people, they'll probably spend most of the time asking Milley why he did critical race theory drag queen story hours to Donald Trump. Or, you know, whatever it is that they're bitching about today.

Maybe they will be mad Milley and Austin have not found the Supreme Court leaker. Sure you betcha.

www.youtube.com

And if that's not what you want to watch, then fine, watch Dr. Anthony Fauci in another House committee, in a hearing that's already in progress.

www.youtube.com

And if that isn't what you want to hear, then FINE HERE'S FUCKIN' BABY SHARK, YOU HAPPY NOW?

www.youtube.com

You are literally all watching Baby Shark right now. None of you is watching Congress.

We can tell.

