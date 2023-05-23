Have you been following the big fight over whether the Los Angeles Dodgers would let the very important convent of gay drag queen nuns the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence be part of their Pride Night ceremonies, or would they be cowards and cave to Catholic extremists who don't even deserve to enjoy baseball anyway?

Let us get you up to speed! Because on top of Bud Light and Fox News and the lesbian green M&M and whatever else, right-wing Christians are getting geared up to boycott baseball.

Here are the Los Angeles Dodgers telling those people to fuck off. Below, we will answer your questions about how we got here.

“https: //t.co/626cPP4Ith” — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Los Angeles Dodgers) 1684797637

In that tweet, the Dodgers say that "[a]fter much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities," they are very sorry that they were cowards and disinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their Pride Night events; they have reinvited them; and the Sisters have accepted. The Dodgers say they are "pleased to share that [the Sisters] have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades."

And so on and so forth.

And that, children, is how you tell Christian fascists to go eat foul balls in hell.

It has been a whole shitshow to get here, though, and now a whole new shitshow will begin.

A Recap!

Last week some right-wing fascist Catholics started bitching and moaning that the Dodgers had included the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in their Pride Night, scheduled for June 16. The Sisters are a nonprofit group of funny drag queens who dress up like nuns and do amazing work all over the place. They've been around forever. The Dodgers were going to give them the "Community Hero" award.

They call themselves funny names, like drag queens do, but in this case they are very Catholic nun versions of drag queen names; their Wikipedia lists Sister Anita Blowjob, Sister GladAss of the Joyous Reserectum, Sister Hellena Handbasket, Sister Sensible Shoes, and Sister Homo Celestial as examples.

Cue prissy Republican Senator Marco Rubio being uproariously prissy, even though last time we checked his senatorial duties don't have fuckall to do with the city of Los Angeles or its baseball team. Oh my, what a snowflake.

In a letter to Major League Baseball's commissioner, Little Marco blubbered about how "blasphemous" the Sisters are. Their motto is "Go forth and sin some more!" he wailed. "Diabolical parodies or our faith," he blubbered. Words, words, words, "mocked and degraded Christians, especially Catholics, since its founding on Easter Sunday in 1979."

Little Marco dragged that cross behind him for paragraph after paragraph.

In response to him, and in response to whining from Bill Donohue's one-man Catholic League and another org called Catholic Vote, the Dodgers caved. "They mock the nuns, they mock Jesus, they mock our Blessed Mother, they mock the Eucharist," cried Bill Donohue of the Catholic League. Get a grip, dude.

Stupid, stupid, stupid. You do not cave to these beclowned fascists. You tell them to fuck off early and often.

In response, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said fine, we will also too fuck off from Pride Night at the baseball game. They ripped the Dodgers a new one:

"Buckling to pressure from out-of-state, right-wing fundamentalists, the Dodgers caved to a religious minority that is perpetuating a false narrative about LGBTQ+ people. They have been fed lies about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and have therefore contributed to the ongoing, anti-LGBTQ smear campaign happening in this country."

Responding to the religious Right whining that the Sisters mock Catholics, the LGBT Center said, in essence, hell yes they do. After all, where is the root of most of the pain and suffering endured by LGBTQ+ people in this country? Yeah that'd be the Christian church. Here's how they put it:

"We know that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have reclaimed religious imagery, garb, and symbolism to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality; through their protests, they have exposed the hypocrisy of the churches that demonized gay people during the AIDS Crisis; challenged faith institutions to stand with queer and trans people; and raised valuable resources for our community as we were turned away from services elsewhere."

They firmly said, "Any organization that turns its back on LGBTQ+ people at this damning and dangerous inflection point in our nation’s history should not be hoisting a rainbow flag or hosting a ‘Pride Night.’"

Period.

But again, this time, it appears the lesson has been learned.

And now of course that crying loser Bill Donohue is calling on his followers to boycott the Dodgers. He's very upset.

In related news that came out just today, a new report from the attorney general of Illinois says more than 450 Catholic religious leaders in the state have abused almost 2,000 children in the state, that they know of, since 1950.

But anyway, now we get to listen to the pigs squealing at baseball for one million days. Oh look here's one.

“One thing you have to understand in order to make sense of this LA Dodgers story is that drag queens have officially become a protected class. They are essentially their own gender. Yet another fetish has become an "identity."” — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1684847082

Definitely you betcha, these people for sure understand all about the drag queens they are so mad at all the time.

