Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Looks like we’re just shutting down Medicaid now? That seems illegal. (Chicago Sun-Times, watch a video to read for free)

Medicaid portals are down in all 50 states.

Judge Loren AliKhan to all this bullshit: FUCK NO. (NBC News)

More on Trump’s teeny little spending “pause” (which is also of course completely illegal). (The Fucking News)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will go before the Senate today to shriek about whatever. (Evan will be blooging of course!) Here’s RFK Jr.’s cousin, Caroline Kennedy, with THE FUCK YOU SAY. Trigger Warning Trigger Warning Trigger Warning: She says he put baby chicks and mice in a blender to feed his hawks.

jackuno A post shared by @jackuno

Trump administration tells countries they can’t distribute AIDS drugs we’ve already given them. (Gift link New York Times)

Whooping cough is back because what is “vaccine”? (News From the States)

Here’s someone terrible.

(POGO)

“Political disinhibition.” It’s just a fancy way of saying being an asshole. (Charlie Angus)

I think it’s time for Sen. Lisa Murkowski to come over to the light side. Now she’s pissed about Trump threatening Greenland. (Politico Europe)

Terror, yay! (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice) This young man is terrified because his January 6er dad promised to kill their family and he’s out now. (Wired)

Long Beach Congressman Robert Garcia is on the DOGE committee to yell at Large Marge Greene. I love him. He used to be my mayor! Or else he was my city councilman. I don’t remember, I lived in Long Beach like 100 ass years ago. (Politico)

Donald Trump turned on the California water (did not turn on the California water). (Jeff Tiedrich)

The Justice Department is no longer going to enforce the FACE Act, which protects women and others entering clinics from being abused and harassed. (Jezebel)

Trump’s anti-journalism bank shot includes illegally firing a Democratic member of the NLRB so it won’t have a quorum and can’t issue any rulings. Huh. (Matt Pearce) The newspapers and cable nets have brought this on themselves by being fucking useless. (Pajiba) I’m talking to you, billionaire owner of the LA Times. (Semafor)

This is four days old, but it looks like, incredibly, Rohit Chopra has still not been fired as head of the heroic Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? (The American Prospect)

Stop respecting the American voter? I promise, Paul Waldman, I already don’t! (The Cross Section)

Dynamic pricing at the grocery store, what could go right! (The Nation)

Wait, what? “What I learned writing for Veronica Mars” by Kareem Abdul Jabbar? Man, what can’t that fellow do! (Old, from the Hollywood Reporter)

Here is the entire Sgt. Pepper’s Bee Gees movie. Shy and I watched it last night and it is SHOCKINGLY TERRIBLE. You should probably watch the whole thing. (Internet Archive)

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Here is where you give Wonkette all your extra money with Paypal.

All your extra money button.

This is the button for giving us all your extra money with Venmo. It’s ventabulous!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Wonkette IMPEACH and HELL. NO. sale continues at Wonkette Bazaar!