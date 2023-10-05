On January 6, 2021, according to the congressional testimony of American hero Cassidy Hutchinson, when Donald Trump found out they weren’t going to let him go to the Capitol to personally incite his followers to commit terrorism against the American government to overthrow the election he lost, he threw a temper tantrum so melodramatic that he lunged forward from the back seat.

"I'm the fucking president, take me up to the Capitol now!" And he lunged at the steering wheel. "Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel," said Bobby Engel, his driver.

They had told him all day that he couldn’t go. It was a whole operation. Hutchinson testified she got that detail from Tony Ornato, the Secret Service guy who was at that time the deputy chief of staff for operations. “Did you hear what happened?” “No, Tony, I just got back. What happened?” He tried to drive the limo from the backseat happened.

Hutchinson also testified that day that in December of 2020, when Trump read that AP interview with his attorney general Bill Barr, where Barr said there was no election fraud, Trump had such a tantrum that he threw his whole entire lunch at the wall. Ketchup dripping. She heard it from her office. She had to help clean it up.

Apparently he also liked to do that cartoon tablecloth thing, where you rip it and alllllll the dishes go on the floor. You thought that was just a thing from Looney Tunes. Wrong. There is one man who is enough of a whiny ass titty baby emotionally underdeveloped crybaby piece of shit that he will do it. And his name is Donald Trump.

Hutchinson went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show last night, and good God, it’s even worse than what she testified to in Congress. She says Trump threw his food — threw his food — “once or twice a week.” What a very cool and presidential thing to do. We can see why so many people look up to this man.

Here is how that discussion went:

“How often did the president throw ketchup at the wall?” Kimmel asked. “He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson replied. “So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever is serving him meal, he likes the hear the pop when he opens it.”

Blank stare.

“Do you think he got this fear of being poisoned from all the ex-wives?” Kimmel then inquired. “Or is it Russia?” Hutchinson quipped back.

LMAO.

“I don’t know.” She continued, “Sometimes it would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more. Sometimes there’d be a week or so lull, but then there would be a bad news story. But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was sometimes just flipping the tablecloth.”

Once or twice a week the former president of the United States, the alleged leader of the free world, would throw his ketchup at the literal actual wall. Sometimes he would do it more. Sometimes he wouldn’t do it for a whole week, but then there would be a bad story in the news, and then it would be wall ketchup time again.

Sometimes he threw plates.

Sometimes he threw porcelain.

Sometimes he just did the cartoon tablecloth thing.

We just typed all of that out so we could really absorb it.

This man is not only unfit for the presidency, he’s not fit for an adult prison. He needs to go to one where they have sippy cups and bibs and no scary sharp corners where he could hurt himself.

Here’s video of the interview.

At press time, it was being reported that Joe Biden is old, and that he didn’t fall down today but what if he did?

Both sides, etc.

OPEN THREAD.

[Rolling Stone]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?