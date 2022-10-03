Russian despot Vladimir Putin declared a flawless victory in his provoked Ukraine war last week. He even held some sham referendums annexing Ukrainian territory. However, Putin's delusions failed to subdue Ukraine, and the country's troops pushed forward with its offensive, humiliating Moscow, which is always fun.

PREVIOUSLY:

Greetings! Ukraine Has Voted To Join Mother Russia, So Everyone Can Go Home Now!

Ukraine Really Kicking Russia To Curb Now, Looks Like!

Ukraine recaptured Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian assholes, who were forced to retreat the territory Russia had just "annexed." Russia had used the city for months to move military equipment, troops, and other critical supplies. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said losing Lyman "presents a sort of dilemma for the Russians," which is an adorable understatement. This is perhaps Ukraine's most significant battlefield gain in the war, and it will help the sovereign nation increase its attacks to the east.

Russia’s Defense Ministry conceded its defeat on Saturday. Russia's loss in Lyman and other parts of the Kharkiv region are "fundamentally changing the Russian information space,” according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War. Not even their full propaganda machine can spin the situation as "under control," even with the best efforts from US state media and traitor Republicans.

Both Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, an actual sitting congresswoman, have suggested that the US government sabotaged the (non-operational) Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea. We're not going to waste your time with their traitor conspiracy theories. All sensible people at least suspect Russia was responsible for the dangerous explosions, not rogue members of the Biden Administration.

Republicans embracing Putin isn't simply reflexive contrarianism because Joe Biden's president. Putin is very much a MAGA leader and it's often hard to distinguish the fascist, anti-democratic rhetoric. Putin sounded like a common CPAC speaker during a recent transphobic rant. When he denounced "Western elites" for their supposed "repudiation of faith and traditional values," your average Fox News viewers would probably nod their heads.

“So, does Putin get his talking points from MAGA, or does MAGA get them from Putin? I only ask since they are identical.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1664745929

Unfortunately for Putin and his Republican allies, democracy is roaring back in Ukraine. Anton Gerashchenko , an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry, posted a lovely photo of soldiers posing with their flag, which was draped over a golden angel statue.

From Reuters:

"In the last days, we have seen the first photo of Osokorivka... we have seen our troops near the entrance to Mykhailivka, we have seen our troops in Khreschenivka, next to the monument. This means that Zolota Balka also is under the control of our armed forces, and it means that our armed forces are moving powerfully along the banks of the Dnipro nearer to Beryslav," Serhiy Khlan, a Kherson regional council member, told Reuters, naming villages in the area.



"Officially, there is no such information yet, but the (Russian) social media pages which are panicking... absolutely confirm these photos."

A desperate, reeling Russia attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones.



Zelenskyy noted in his nightly address that Ukrainian forces have liberated more settlements around Kherson, including Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka. Ukraine is also pushing to regain territory within the Luhansk region. So, Russia doesn't even fully hold any of the occupied areas within Ukraine that Putin fake-annexed on Friday.

Here's Zelenskyy bringing the burn.

“@KyivIndependent ‘Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations.’ ~Zelenskyy Some serious burn for Putler 😈” — The Kyiv Independent (@The Kyiv Independent) 1664755019

ZELENSKYY: Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations. Except, of course, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it. And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful place on Ukrainian land.

Oleh Zhdanov, a military analyst based in Kyiv, said that as Ukraine advances, "the Russian army has already lost the ability to attack, and today or tomorrow it could lose the ability to defend." We look forward to the day when Putin's war is over.

[ Reuters / The Guardian ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?