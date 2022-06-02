Pretty much all superheroes are gay icons in some way or another. Is everybody clear on that? It's kind of embedded in that whole "I have a superpower" slash "nobody knows my true identity" thing. Also, dudes in codpieces. Very many codpieces. And nipply costumes. Very many nipply costumes!

And since the various superhero universes are vastly populated with so many origin stories and storylines, a lot of them just get gay at some point or another, or at least gay-adjacent. Batman and Robin? Batman and a whole lot of other people? As writer Grant Morrison once said, "gayness is built into Batman."

John Cena's "Peacemaker"? Fuuuuuuuucking not straight.

It's just one of those things. There's not really a place for fundamentalist homophobic Christians in the superhero universe, except maybe as villains. They can watch and read if they want, but they definitely don't dictate the terms. This is why fundamentalists have their own fake stupid Christian superheroes like "Captain Salvation" and "Bibleman," who probably isn't even made out of real Bibles.

Which brings us to Wonder Woman, the real live Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, a gay icon if there ever was one, literally one of the gayest superhero icons of them all, who had this to say in honor of Pride month:

“Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨” — Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1654098128

And can you believe some piece of filth argued with her ?

“You're right. She's a superhero for bisexuals! https: //t.co/G2m7guvmYc” — Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1654107646

"Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!" said the current laughingstock of the internet.

So Carter responded that yuh huh, she's a superhero for bisexuals and linked to an article about it.

And also:

“I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.” — Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1654107932

And she just kept clapping back all day yesterday, and she's still going today.

In this one, she's striking a pose she says she calls the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. She adds, "Just kidding." She then adds, "(Or am I?)", because of how she's probably not kidding, because she's fuckin' Wonder Woman and she will fuck a fuckin' homophobe the fuck up.

“Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘” — Lynda Carter (@Lynda Carter) 1654120738

So that's what happened there.

The original person kind of also kept going, bless their whole entire heart:

“Do I sell ALL my Wonder Woman things? My whole lifes collection? I mean, if she's bisexual and I don't believe in that, how can she be my Super Hero? Can You tell me that @RealLyndaCarter can You!!! 45 yrs, I have Loved Wonder Woman, and now I have once again, have Lost” — Amber (@Amber) 1654133393

And now today, after what we imagine has been quite the onslaught, that person is apologizing profusely but also saying she is "strong in her beliefs as a Christian," which is code for still homophobic, but also says she used to dream Wonder Woman was her mom and oh boy, what a bad 24 hours on the internet this has been!

Like they always say, never meet your heroes, because you might start vomiting your weird fundamentalist Christian bigotry at them and they might slap the shit out of you on Twitter!

Our point is that you shouldn't go bother that random ass who started all this with Lynda Carter, because it is not worth your time. Our other point is that Lynda Carter AKA the Real Wonder Woman is fucking cool.

OPEN THREAD, THE END.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?