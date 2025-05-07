One of the things really working against the theory that Elon Musk is a brilliant businessman and genius remains the fact that he, as the owner of an electric car company, thought it would be a great idea to do everything humanly possible to get the kind of people who generally buy electric cars to hate and despise him, while cozying up to people who think EVs are insufficiently macho. But hey! To his benefit, he kept his horrible personality and politics hidden from the rest of us until well after he was a billionaire.

Trump-loving bigot Mark Da Costa, however, was not even that clever, which is why the former Australian Idol’s new health food restaurant has closed after just six weeks.

This was not Da Costa’s first venture: He previously owned a vegan café in Waterloo, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, which closed in 2020 after he declared it a “Donald Trump Safe Zone” where the “gay community” was not welcome and where the pancakes would be served with “a side of racism.”



That time, he blamed the “left-wing fake vegan community” for the restaurant’s closure, as he had apparently expected that if they were real vegans, they would simply continue to patronize his business despite the ban on gay people and the racist pancakes.

In March, five years later, he announced the opening of a brand new health food restaurant in Sydney, called Bueno — swearing that he had changed his ways.

“Those comments made by me were childish to say the least and opinions I do not hold today,” he said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald at the time. “I don’t participate in political matters any more and will only concern myself with providing the locals and Sydney an eatery where they can feel like the food adds value to their own personal health goals.”

Incredibly, people still didn’t want to eat his pancakes, racist or otherwise, or anything else he was serving.

You will, of course, be shocked to discover that he had not, actually, changed his ways, and, in announcing the restaurant’s closing, went on yet another bigoted rant, this time blaming “snowflakes” and the general existence of trans people for the restaurant’s closure.



Via CityHub:

“We closed. Yeah, we can’t survive in an area where people can’t figure out if they are male, female, dogs or cats,” he wrote. “Unfortunately the owner’s views are simple. You got a dick you’re male, you got a muff you’re a female. “What you think you are should be respected, but you cannot force that upon others. You must equally have respect for what other people believe to be truth.” Da Costa changed Bueno’s Instagram bio to say “fuck you all”, before deleting the pages entirely. Speaking to news.com.au following the incident, Da Costa claimed Newtown was “infested with rats and hairy men.” “Releasing a song about it in June… so that you can be offended by it. Fuckin snowflakes. The lot of them,” he said.

I’m sure everyone is on tenterhooks for that one.

Donate Just Once!

To be fair, vegan and vegetarian white supremacists are definitely A Thing, but there probably are not enough of them in any one area to support a whole restaurant. Though perhaps there might be a place for him at Seed To Table, the horrifying Trump-themed Whole Foods-esque grocery store/eatery/bar in Naples, Florida, that my sister and I accidentally walked into this past December.

However — despite the emergence of the MAHA crunchy Right — the vast, vast majority of vegans and vegetarians, especially in a city, are going to be pretty liberal. Like, I’m not going to open up a restaurant in Oklahoma that only serves raw red meat and then be surprised that it doesn’t do well after people find out about my politics, because eating raw red meat is pretty exclusively a crazy right-wing person thing.