Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

It's bizarre that a guy screaming "no trannies" is wearing a shirt where his idol has clearly had a breast enlargement. I'm genuinely confused by the whole thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
3h

My Nazi themed kosher delicatessen failed too. 😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
395 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture