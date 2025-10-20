Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
36m

Poor Mittens, our cat of 14 years who came with us from the US, had a thrombosis this evening that left him paralyzed in his rear legs and in pain. He’d been living with a weak heart and fluid in his lungs for a while, the vet anticipating his end over a 18 months ago, but was until today doing ok, living on borrowed time. But tonight was rough. We made the decision to have him put to rest, having to call the vet for an emergency process. Man it is hard watching a dear pet suffer and really hard to say goodbye. I’ll miss my dear friend.

I’m putting some pix in the open thread in remembrance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Open Thread Chat Oct. 20. Autumn... the time for dogs jumping into piles of leaves gifs. https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/a93fcdd2-17b9-4bac-97f9-c02f483b7638

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
645 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture