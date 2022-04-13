“If we make the people inside that building sweat and they understand that they may not be able to walk in the streets any longer if they do the wrong thing, then maybe they’ll do the right thing,” former Roger Stone ratfucking aide Jason Sullivan told a group of Trump supporters on December 30, 2020. “We have to put that pressure there.”

“There has to be a multiple-front strategy, and that multiple-front strategy, I do think, is descend on the Capitol, without question,” he said. “Make those people feel it inside.”

Which does sound a wee smidge incite-y, although don't get too excited since calling for protestors to "descend on Congress" seven days hence clearly fails the "imminence" test from Brandenberg v. Ohio , which refers to "imminent lawless action."

The New York Times put out one of the weirder riot origin stories yesterday with a recording of Sullivan, who exhorted Trump supporters on a conference call to intimidate members of Congress and let them “understand that people are breathing down their necks.” He also vowed that Trump would impose “a limited form of martial law” to maintain his hold on power.

“I don’t see any other way around it, because he’s not going to allow an election fraud to take place,” Sullivan continued.

“Biden will never be in that White House,” Sullivan went on. “That’s my promise to each and every one of you.”

On a bizarre website fusing "The Wizard of Oz" imagery and QAnon tropes, the self-described "Wizard of Twitter" claims to have "developed and deployed a proprietary social media listening and execution software technology during the Trump 2016 Presidential Campaign. This game-changing software helped drive the narrative by design in a meaningful, significant way that helped tip the scales in candidate Trump’s favor… at the last moment." And that's no mean feat when your account has been suspended for violating Twitter's terms of service.

Which is weird enough, but not as weird as how the call itself came to be recorded. According to the Times , law student Staci Burk, a Republican activist from Arizona, "became convinced that phony ballots had been flown in bulk into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport."

We have questions .



She then swore out an anonymous affidavit for use in Sidney Powell's Arizona Kraken lawsuit.

More questions .



After which her house was occupied by members of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, a rightwing militia group made up mostly of Special Forces veterans and former intelligence officers which supported Michael Flynn's plan to impose martial law and seize the voting machines after the election.

Wait, what?



After becoming involved with Ms. Powell, Ms. Burk said she had been approached by several members of a right-wing paramilitary group, the 1st Amendment Praetorian , which was associated with a former legal client of Ms. Powell’s, Michael T. Flynn, Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser.



Ms. Burk said that members of the group then placed her under unwanted surveillance, insisting on moving into her home in what they described as an effort to protect her from people who might want to retaliate against her for coming forward about voter fraud.



It was a member of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, Ms. Burk said, who had joined the conference call that featured Mr. Sullivan. Ms. Burk said she recorded the call, much like she recorded other activities by the 1st Amendment Praetorian, because she felt threatened and unsafe by the group’s presence in her home.

Seems like Staci's "My house is being occupied by militants" shirt has people asking questions that were already answered by her anonymous affidavit shirt.

Anyway! Sullivan claims he was asked to participate in the call by a group of “health freedom advocate moms” — that's anti-vaxx loons to you and me — and that he simply "shared some encouragement” with his coup-curious fellow travelers.

“I only promoted peaceful solutions where Americans could raise their voices and be heard as expressed in our First Amendment,” he told the Times . “I in no way condone the violence of any protesters.”

Which may or may not be true, but his statement certainly raises quite a few questions which ought to be of interest to the Justice Department.

