Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
memzilla's avatar
memzilla
4hEdited

| Cheung: "[Drumpf] has the heart of a humanitarian" |

In a jar. On his desk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3hEdited

Jeff Tiedrich weighs in:

"Live your life in such a way that the entire world doesn't laugh its ass off when you don't get the Nobel Peace Prize."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
640 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture