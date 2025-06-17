Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The magnificent Melissa Hortman. (Bad Faith Times)

The Fucking News spent Father’s Day watching Christian pastor Vance Boelter’s Christian sermons (from before Boelter assassinated Minnesota Democratic officials). Bonus: Just why were there armed “peacekeepers” at Salt Lake City’s No Kings? (TFN)

Trump admits he’s deporting the wrong people, says somebody should do something about that. (The New Republic) Trump’s confused edicts on who’s getting ICEd and who isn’t, and why White House staff are furious with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (she told Trump farmers were freaking out). (Mary Turck / Gift link New York Times)

Some ICE brutality. (Mike the Mad Biologist)

Pope Leo’s first US bishop, a refugee himself, is organizing priests to help immigrants at court. (HuffPost)

People unhappy with Dipshit Hitler. (G. Elliott Morris)

Protests Big. (Defector)

I just want to flag this cool quote from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who’s one of the better ones, in this early story on the Salt Lake City protest shooting: “Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said he wants ‘Utah to be the best place in the United States to protest’ and the ‘worst possible place to riot.’” Protest is American! (SLC Tribune)

The 3.5 percent rule: It brings autocracies down. (BBC)

The political violence index. The US doesn’t rank so great, and that’s from 2023! (The New Republic)

You weren’t imagining it. Charlotte Clymer is a vet and she was appalled by the shitty marching at Trump’s 79th Child’s Birthday Parade. (Clymer)

Surprised Pete Hegseth hasn’t been fired yet for “shitty parade,” but here’s a longread from Friday on just what the holy heck the warfighter has been up to. (Pushups, mostly.) (New York mag)

Using ChatGPT is literally making you dumber. (Study)

Be like the guys feeding California’s incarcerated firefighters. (Civil Eats)

