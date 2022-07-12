What is Moore v. Harper? It is the end of democracy. I'm sure the Supreme Court will be very Honorable and Judicious : ) (Business Insider)

That's okay, red states don't want "college students" anyway. — Reuters

Something the New York Timeswon't bothsides? Libertarian assholes cutting more than half from the education budget in this tiny town. So everybody, write about education only from now on, the NYT's not being a dick about it. (Gift link NYT)

This is my shocked face.

“Finally acknowledging that gas prices are coming down, Fox News anchors pivot to worrying about "mom and pop gas stations"” — Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1657563853

Can our climate survive bitcoin? Of course not : ) "In Hardin, Montana, the coal-fired power plant was on the verge of shutting down until bitcoin came to town. The coal that fuels the bitcoin operation is owned by the Crow Nation, so some of the tribe’s leaders support it. But in just one year, the amount of carbon dioxide the plant puts into the air jumped nearly tenfold." Listen at Reveal News .

Texas facing rolling blackouts? I guess it is time for the oil companies to make more again! (Newsweek)

You knoooooow Trump could never have resisted pilfering the hundreds of millions of dollars rolling through his campaign. You fucking knooooow ittttt. — MSN / lawsuit

I will eat all the dips. (Scroll down the page and you don't have to click through the slideshow.) — Better Homes & Gardens

Boy George's redecorated childhood house, via your friend Martini Ambassador. Hate the "fresh neutrals," love the rest of it! (1st Dibs)

Okay, I know you have been waiting patiently to see New Detroit Wonkette Manor, so have at this thread! (And say hi to Commie Mom!)



“Who asked for interior pix?” — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1657559266

