Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

"So, we co-created Tess Ellery. Tess has expertise in building and scaling digital media companies. She also has editorial expertise, so she can help me write, edit, research, debate, think, and communicate."

She does not have those things.

You invented her.

You made her up. She has no experiences whatsoever. She has no memories of that summer she watched a spider, orange body green legs, build a web.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Lucidamente's avatar
Lucidamente
1h

“He got a boner. From a picture of an imaginary woman meant to be working for him.”

The first two sentences of the Great American Novel have been written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
260 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture