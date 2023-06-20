North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is a prominent figure in the Republican Party's anti-democratic, near fascist agenda. This includes a 12-week abortion ban and actively racist gerrymandering. But that's just his professional life. Personally, Moore is also apparently a scumbag. His private life is — allegedly — as gross as his public persona.

Sunday, Scott Riley Lassiter, an assistant principal at Connections Academy Middle School in Raleigh, filed a lawsuit against Moore, claiming alienation of affections and civil conspiracy. Or in plain English, Moore has accused Moore of having an affair with his wife Jamie Liles Lassiter. This would normally fall under the principle of "my name is Paul and this is between y'all," but Lassiter's lawsuit alleges that Moore “used his position as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives to initiate contact and develop a personal relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, despite knowing that she was married to Plaintiff.”

Jamie Liles Lassiter, currently the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, had reportedly known Moore for years. Scott Riley Lassiter reportedly heard rumors that she was fooling around with Moore, which was probably demoralizing considering that Moore looks like a cover model for Creepazoid Weekly .

“WOW! The married Republican Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives has apparently been having an affair and trading political favors in exchange for "group sex." A new, highly detailed lawsuit for alienation of affections and civil conspiracy, among other claims…” — Really American 🇺🇸 (@Really American 🇺🇸) 1687197968

The lawsuit says on Dec. 21, 2022, Lassiter stalked his wife like a loser after she said she was going to see a movie with a friend. I’m not an adulterer, but that seems like a lousy excuse unless you’re certain your spouse won’t ask you about the movie, in which case the hell with them. You don’t need people that self-centered in your life.

Lassiter discovered that Jamie Liles Lassiter had gone to dinner with Moore at a steakhouse in Raleigh, which remains unidentified, presumably to retain its reputation as a good place to cheat on your spouse while sharing a porcini-rubbed bone-In ribeye (that only sounds gross in this context). According to court documents, Lassiter learned that Moore and his wife went to Moore’s home in Raleigh and spent hours alone together. Lassiter’s deductive reasoning concluded that they must’ve had sex.

Lassiter confronted his wife on Dec. 22, early in the morning. Jamie Liles Lassiter allegedly admitted to the affair and confessed that it had been going on for three years. Merry Christmas! She told her husband that “she had engaged in sexual activity with Defendant Tim Moore (including group sex with other individuals seeking Tim Moore’s political favor).”

So, yeah, I don’t judge people’s personal lives but it’s obviously gross and abusive if Moore used his position to coerce sex from people. Jamie Liles Lassiter said she was afraid that if she ended the relationship with Moore, she’d lose her job.

The day after Christmas, Lassiter met with Moore at a Biscuitville in Raleigh. Lassiter probably should've demanded a steak restaurant at least as good as where Moore took his wife. However, the biscuit sandwich breakfast was relatively civil, and Moore admitted to screwing around with Jamie Liles Lassiter for several years. Lassiter alleges in the lawsuit that Moore asked him “if there was anything he could do for Plaintiff, implying that he could use the power he held as Speaker in some way to benefit Plaintiff."

OK, Moore definitely should've taken Lassiter to a steak restaurant if he planned to bribe the guy.

Jamie Liles Lassiter, however, released a statement refuting her husband's allegations.

“The claims are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years,” she told WRAL. “Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out.”

Ouch. Not even a Southern Steak & Cheese Biscuit with extra pimento cheese and pickles can heal that wound.

Lassiter is suing for Moore for $200,000 in "damages." I don't think you can put a price on true love, but if you're gonna try, you should start with at least seven figures.

