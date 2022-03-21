Work in retail or food service or any other customer-facing job for long enough, and you begin to get a certain sense which people would be the absolute worst . I have always had this sense about Ted Cruz, which is not much of a stretch, given how obnoxious he is in every other aspect of his life.

Thus, it's hard to be too terrifically surprised at this video catching the Texas GOP senator being so goddamned obnoxious at the Bozeman, Montana airport over having missed his flight that they actually had to call law enforcement in to handle the situation. Because of course he's that guy. Of course he is.

from Bozeman

It seems pretty clear that whoever is filming the encounter was filming it from behind the ticketing counter. The user who posted the video said he said something along the lines of "Don't you know who I am?" and also repeatedly demanded to speak to a manager.

A representative for the airport confirmed to DailyMail.com that a 'frustrated' Cruz had missed the check-in window for his flight, and that re-booking options were 'limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.'



Cruz managed to rebook and depart later that evening, Bozeman airport deputy director Scott Humphrey said. [...]

Bozeman's deputy director told DailyMail.com that the officer speaking with Cruz had no idea who he was until after the incident was over.



'One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual). The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break,' Humphrey said.

Everybody was going to Cancun, probably.

I get it a little. I hate airports. I have more anxiety about the airport than I have about the plane. I am always 1,000 percent sure I am going to miss my flight and also sure that somehow I have forgotten not to bring a kilo of cocaine in my carry-on, even though I've never actually even done cocaine, or that I've done something else that will get me arrested. I have cried in the airport just because I find it so stressful. I have plaintively whimpered "I am a person!" at the automatic sinks in the bathroom.



What I have not done is yell at someone over something that is my fault, and which they have no ability to do anything about. Because no matter how frustrated or freaked out I am, I know it's not their problem and they don't deserve that shit. And I'm not an asshole, except to those sinks, and frankly they started it by refusing to acknowledge my presence.

But even if you are the kind of person who is an asshole to workers and thinks there's nothing wrong with that, it's probably a good idea to keep in mind that everyone has camera phones now, and your shitty behavior could get caught on film and be seen by people you don't think are beneath you. Especially if you happen to be a very famous asshole, like Ted Cruz. So be nice to working people!

And open thread!

