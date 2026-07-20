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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
5h

Trump’s never getting us out of Iran. Guess who’s going to clean up the mess. Yep, it’s the Dems!

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Why So Lugubrious?'s avatar
Why So Lugubrious?
6h

The thing I love about that gif is the photographer on the right clearly documenting it all for posterity.

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