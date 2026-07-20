Bless her heart, Maria Bartiromo has always been just about the stupidest one in the building over there at Fox. This weekend, she had one of those moments where people might be inclined to say something like “She’s soooooo close go getting it,” but no, she’s a dumbass and a total sycophant, she is not close at all.

Responding to how poorly Donald Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s war in Iran is going, the war they somehow manage to lose all over again every single day, Bartiromo explained the source of her confusion:

MARIA BARTIROMO: “You know, CENTCOM says that there will be outsized action in retaliation, but I don’t understand how it’s possible that Iran has the capabilities to fight this way and continue to try to lash out at Gulf countries and U.S. military bases. Because the US has obliterated Iran’s military, and the president continues to reiterate that.”

The president continues to reiterate it, and Maria Bartiromo believes everything the president says, because Maria Bartiromo is a dipshit. Hasn’t the president said repeatedly that their military is destroyed? If he says it, it’s true, if you’re a complete dipshit.

Yes, it’s very confusing, just like the way Trump and Hegseth totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear program with those strikes last year, so much so that they had to launch a full war to totally obliterate it again.

And round and round and round they go until their brains’ circuits get fully overloaded and they blow a transformer.

The Pentagon has identified the two troops killed in Jordan this weekend. Then there was a third death a day later, during a “controlled detonation” of Iranian munitions in Iraq. Americans just continuing to die for nothing besides stupid Pete Hegseth’s poor leadership, devastating masculinity issues, grave inexperience with the more “big boy” parts of the military that involve things like planning and strategy, and of course the dumbass decisions of the unfit commander-in-chief at the top of it all.

And what’s really awful to imagine is the amount of bloodshed that’s likely still coming, as Donald Trump gets more and more befuddled by his continuing succession of failed ceasefires, and his inability to find a way out of this idiot-ass war Benjamin Netanyahu correctly assessed he was the only president in American history stupid enough to get us into.

And then there’s the bloodshed still to come from the Defense secretary who’s completely out of his league and playing dress-up faaaaar above his paygrade, as he gets more and more frustrated that his genius plan to fire all the women and the Black guys and the LGBTQ people and try to get everybody who’s left to mash up testosterone pills in their hot dogs isn’t making an unwinnable war winnable. In that way it’s much like the war the US lost that Hegseth fought in. Sorry, Pete, but it wasn’t “woke” that made us lose Iraq! But he’s, again, too stupid and inexperienced, too insecure, and too eaten up with untreatable masculinity issues to figure that out.

We would suggest therapy, but he’s likely too manly for that.

[video via Acyn]

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