Sometimes -- once in a while, but not often -- the American people are correct about things. Here is a two-fer!

That godawful Marjorie Taylor Greene interview on "60 Minutes," which we guess was about humanizing the bugfuck hate lady who thinks Democratic pedophiles control all the Jewish space lasers or whatever? Shitty ratings, weak, low-energy!

The controversial “60 Minutes” interview with firebrand Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shocked correspondent Lesley Stahl by referring to Democrats as “pedophiles,” was a disappointment in the ratings on Sunday.



The venerable CBS newsmagazine drew just 6.6 million viewers on Sunday evening — its second-lowest audience in its 55th season on the air.



Sunday’s interview also notched just a 0.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to TVLine.



Don't know what all that means, but we'll just call it garbage.

Despite that, apparently "60 Minutes" still beat out its network rivals, so maybe it's not so much that America was "correct" about this, but rather just that people didn't feel like watching a bunch of crappy TV last night.

That said, on the eve of the first-ever arraignment of Donald Trump, a new poll is out what says America fucking loves indicting that criminal:

Sixty percent of Americans approve of the indictment of former President Donald Trump , according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS following the news that a New York grand jury voted to charge him in connection with hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. About three-quarters of Americans say politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump, including 52% who said it played a major role.



Independents largely line up in support of the indictment – 62% approve of it and 38% disapprove. Democrats are near universal in their support for the indictment (94% approve, including 71% who strongly approve of the indictment), with Republicans less unified in opposition (79% disapprove, with 54% strongly disapproving).



Moreover, the indictment has majority support across pretty much all demographics, although as you might imagine, higher percentages of old balls white people have incorrect opinions than anybody else.

But that poll is correct, LOCK HIM UP, good night and good luck, OPEN THREAD.

