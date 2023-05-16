Well, we guess that was only a matter of time, before all our jokes came back to bite us. Just yesterday, we were making fun of House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer going on TV this weekend and telling Maria Bartiromo his anti-Joe Biden informant had gone missing, but he weren't worried, because the informant were in the "spy business" and you know how them spy types are, now you see 'em, WAIT WHAR YOU GO?

Moreover nine out of the 10 people they knew/knew of who knew things — what things? THE THINGS — about Joe Biden were either in court or in jail or entirely missing, which rendered all of them unavailable. Who among us hasn't found ourselves suddenly in court or in jail or entirely missing? But they fear for their LAAAAAAAH-VES, said Comer to Bartiromo, who believed him.

PREVIOUSLY! Oh No, What Is Joe Biden Doing To James Comer's Informants Who Are Definitely Real And Not Imaginary?

But at the end of that post, we had a tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene that she sent on Sunday night, where she said "Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing." And that is who our information today is from, it is from Marjorie Taylor Greene, known in many esteemed circles as The Information Haver.

“The whistleblower that led us to the evidence of crimes directly implicating Joe Biden is safe, but does fear for his life. This will bring down the President of the United States. I’m headed back to the Treasury Department today to review additional Biden Family SARs reports.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1684170147

Greene explained the things on Steve Bannon's podcast, because that is where the things get explained. She said don't worry, the whistleblower is safe (NOT MISSING) but they are very skeered, therefore you cannot meet them. But rest assured "THIS WILL BRING DOWN THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."

And she said she was going back to the Treasury Department to read more "reports" yesterday.

"Our whistleblower that brought us evidence that leads directly to Joe Biden, that Joe Biden took a payment from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy favors, that whistleblower is not lost and they are safe, but they do fear for their lives." She says Senator Chuck Grassley found this whistleblower, and Grassley is a very together guy with a good brain, so we can probably rest assured this whistleblower is definitely not a stray goat that talked to Grassley at the Iowa State Fair.

We continue to love that one of the main facts of this case, a detail upon which it hinges, is that Joe Biden, then the vice president, took a bribe and directed US foreign policy in exchange. You know, how vice presidents do.

Then she repeated James Comer's line about how the other people who know about the things are either in court, in jail or missing, because we guess they are all very smart people who got together and agreed that line made sense.

"This is a very real situation that we're talking about" — oh for sure yes! — "and our investigation is so important, Steve, that this will bring down the president of the United States." Certainly!

They have a whistleblower who has evidence that Joe Biden did a thing with a guy at a time! MTG seen it with her own eyes, on the forms!

Greene dropped an important person investigation update before they went in to the Treasury Department to look at the forms. "These reports have been here for years, and they extend for quite a few years, multiple administrations, and no one's done a thing." But Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to do a thing. As soon as she is done reading this 2,300 pages with her magnifying glass and her special seeing stones that allow her to translate the ancient Biden secrets.

“Today, I’m back at the Treasury Department reviewing more Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports. Thousands of pages…” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1684175131

Exactly.

And in related news, world historical dumbfuck Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who has been having his own very serious difficulties explaining these very serious allegations without getting laughed at by everyone, had a very hard time getting Trump economy lunatic Larry Kudlow to not laugh at him on Fox Business yesterday.

“even Larry Kudlow is pressing Ron Johnson about not having the goods on President Biden. Johnson replies by making a case that the lack of evidence is actually evidence of Biden's criminality.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1684182150

Kudlow said, correctly, that "Biden himself as vice president and maybe president has not yet been clearly fingered." Also, "we really haven't fingered him." And he didn't mean in a gross way! He just kept saying "fingered" and "Biden" over and over again. He said it seems to him that without actual evidence against Joe Biden, "that's gonna leave a very big missing link."

You think?

And Johnson continued with his argument he apparently came up with all by himself, that it's totally normal that they won't have evidence , because that's what criminals are always covering up! The other day he argued that there would have to be a good amount of INFERRING, which is definitely what presidential impeachments and resignations are built from. Lots of INFERRINGS.

"You've gotta pick up one piece of evidence and try and follow that thread to the next piece. And again when you've got a complicit and corrupt media that won't report the TRUTH that shows, in terms of all the evidence we already DO know of the corruption of the Biden family, but we still elected this guy president, and they're still covering up for him. It's a real issue."

Uh huh.

OK, well these people are still all just doing a flawless job and we will continue to pray for them.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?