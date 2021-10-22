Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's an actual member of Congress, has said and done so many awful things that it's impossible to catalog them all. She's compared vaccine passports to the yellow Stars of David that Nazis forced Jews to wear before killing them. She's stalked and bullied her Democratic colleagues. She promotes violence and insurrection as a personal brand.

Although she seems utterly shameless, she is apparently slightly embarrassed about that whole Jewish space lasers thing. She doesn't like when people bring it up.

Thursday, Greene confronted Reps. Jamie Raskin and Liz Cheney as the House voted to hold walking Dorian Gray portrait Steve Bannon in contempt. Greene has confused Congress with professional wrestling so she just yelled nonsense at Raskin and Cheney like she was Big Bad Mama from “GLOW."

CNN reports:

"This is a joke," Greene said in a raised voice to Raskin and Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, engaging in an altercation with the pair in the middle of the House floor.



Then Greene walked closer and said directly to Raskin, "Why don't you care about the American people?"

Obviously, they do, which is why they're investigating a deadly attack on the US Capitol.



Greene demanded that Raskin and Cheney investigate “murders over the summer and BLM," because she's a gross racist. Congress is probably focusing on the January 6 insurrection because Congress was the target. This isn't complicated.

So, Marjorie Taylor Greene started shouting at Jamie Raskin and Liz Cheney. Raskin explains, via the pool: "I was j… https://t.co/TnZCQHqH4O — Michael McAuliff (@Michael McAuliff) 1634846684.0

Cheney called Greene a “joke," which is fact check “true." When Cheney alluded to the infamous “space lasers," Greene shouted, “I never said that!" which is fact check “false."

Back in 2018, Greene posted a Tolstoy-length diatribe on Facebooksuggesting that the latest California wildfires weren't the obvious result of climate change but in fact part of a larger globalist conspiracy involving lasers from outer space ... "space lasers," if you will.



Facebook

Here's just some of what this loon wrote, roughly translated from her native gibberish:

I find it very interesting that Roger Kimmel on the board of directors of PG&E is also Vice Chairman of Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm. I also find it interesting the long history of financial contributions that PG&E has made to Jerry Brown over the years and millions spent in lobbying. What a coincidence it must be that Gov. Brown signed a bill in Sept 2018 protecting PG&E and allowing PG&E to pass off its cost of fire responsibility to its customers in rate hikes and through bonds. It also must be just a coincidence that the fires are burning in the same projected areas that the 77 billion Dollar High Speed Rail Project is to be built, which also happens to be Gov Brown's pet project. And what are the odds that Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum is the contractor to the rail project. Geez, with that much money, we could build 3 US southern border walls. Then oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires ...



[...]



Space solar generators collect the suns energy and then beam it back to Earth to a transmitter to convert to electricity. The idea is clean energy to replace coal and oil, if they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I'm sure they wouldn't ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don't know.

And two months later Greene was elected to Congress because the American experiment has failed.

Anti-semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family have a long, repulsive history. Greene even found a way to implicate Senator Dianne Feinstein and her third (and we assume final) husband, Richard Blum, who are both Jewish.

Greene might argue that she never said she believed there were space lasers. She was just asking (stupid) questions, but that's just as bad, if not worse. People just “speculating" on social media and spreading deranged conspiracy theories have resulted in actual deaths from people refusing to get vaccinated. The joke isn't funny anymore.

According to Raskin, Greene blamed the “mainstream media" for making people believe the space laser story. She should probably reserve her ire for Facebook, which posted her garbage in the first place.

[ CNN ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?