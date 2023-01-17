Let it not be said by anyone that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are not serious legislators who above all care about the needs of their constituents and oh wait they're fighting in the bathroom? Haha fuck yes, Congress is fun now!

THE TIME: January 3, exactly two weeks ago, the first day Congress came back from the holidays.

THE PLACE: Over there in the toilets off the Speaker's lobby.

IN THIS CORNER: Marjorie Taylor Greene!



IN THE OTHER CORNER: Lauren Boebert!

According to reporting from the Daily Beast, a very big bathroom fight between Greene and Boebert nicely set the scene for the speaker fight that came just afterward. The Beast says this was the culmination of a split that's been happening between them for a long while now, differences that were laid bare on C-SPAN's cameras as Greene hobnobbed with Kevin McCarthy and played elder statesman, while Boebert slouched in her chair at the bad kids' table with Matt Gaetz. It's been clear for a minute now that the two were on the outs, as Boebert has publicly been making fun of Greene's Jewish Space Lasers for a month now.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: HEY, Y'ALL, I'M NORMAL NOW!

What's great about this is that other folks were in or around the toilets at the time, and they are gossiping about it to reporters:

“Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out,” a source familiar with the fight told The Daily Beast.



According to another source familiar, while in the bathroom, Greene asked Boebert, “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?”

Yeah what's that about, LAUREN?

According to source number one, Greene literally busted out of a stall and started going after Boebert for taking all the money from McCarthy and then refusing to vote for him for speaker. Imagine Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly coming out of a bathroom stall at you, especially if you didn't know she was in the bathroom, and the Daily Beast says Boebert didn't.

“That’s when Lauren said, ‘Don’t be ugly,’” the first source said, before she—in the words of this source—“ran out like a little schoolgirl.”

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Congresswoman Greene is bein' ugly, and I'm telling!

OK, so this is great. Marge storms out of a stall, gets in The Boebs's face about WTF is she even doing being mean to Kevin like that, and then The Boebs peels out of there like a bat out of hell. And other people were around . Apparently Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell saw it with her own eyes, but the Daily Beast says she's not the one spilling tea to them. “What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room,” she said, like a person who has class.

Boebert and Greene wouldn't say anything to the Daily Beast about the reported fight either:



Asked about the dustup in the Capitol, Boebert simply said, “See you later. Bye.”

The Beast has a bit more background on where all these tensions might have come from, if you're interested. For example, while Greene has been out there sounding like Vladimir Putin's personal assistant when it comes to Ukraine aid, Boebert was originally a tiny bit better about that, at least when the war started. (Don't worry, she's awful about it now. ) But really, it just sounds like they've hated each other behind the scenes forever, and now we all get to enjoy watching them fight for ourselves.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Putin Preview Of What It's Gonna Be Like Come January

Guess the Daily Beast will just have to station a reporter on the toilet at Congress, to catch any important updates to this story as they develop.

[ Daily Beast ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE! Don't use Paypal for your new monthly donations for the moment, though, we are having some long and boring ISSUES.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?