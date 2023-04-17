Oh mercy, our national Bud Light Woke Transgender crisis is intersecting with real issues.

Almost immediately after the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old white male loser who started posting classified documents he stole in order to impress his online friends, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rushed to his defense. You'd think a sitting member of the US Congress wouldn't be cool with somebody leaking highly classified intel, but Greene isn't exactly cut out to do the work the abject morons of her district elected her to do.

Greene tweeted that Teixeira was "white, male, christian, and antiwar" and that he had "told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more." Greene, like the rest of Vladimir Putin's American mouthpieces, was apparently seizing on the talking point that because the documents said there were fourteen (14) US special forces at the embassy in Kyiv, this was tantamount to a secret HOT WAR between the US and Russia in Ukraine. Greene, like the people who voted for her, is an abject moron. (Also, US officials have said that some of the leaked documents have been altered.)

So this weekend, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham made one of his trademark GRRR ARGH appearances on the Sunday shows, and took some time to go off on his amateur counterpart from the lesser house of Congress:

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s one of the most irresponsible statements she could make.”

He also addressed criticisms from Greene and her ilk of the fact that we are even supporting Ukraine:

Graham offered a scorching rebuke of such criticisms, saying it would “destroy America’s ability to defend itself.”



“What they’re suggesting will destroy America’s ability to defend itself,” Graham said. “That it’s OK to release classified information based on your political views. That the ends justify the means. And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.”

So in response, Marjorie Taylor Greene zinged Graham by posting a picture — obviously Photoshopped — of Graham holding a Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light can. Gotcha, lib!

Yes, this is the human armpit fart representing a large portion of northwestern Georgia:

“https: //t.co/RMX5hmCk84” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1681665790

Anybody could tell you that's a very old picture of Graham, considering how young he looks. ( Mediaite says it was taken in 2015. That's Dana Bash with Graham; in the original he is holding a glass of beer, and and wouldn't you know it, Wonkette wrote about that VERY EVENT, where Bash got Graham to play a very polite version of "Fuck, Marry, Kill." Really.)

Of course, the Mulvaney beer can is not and never has been on sale to the public, so that's a clue right there.

But again, the kinds of people who like and respect Marjorie Taylor Greene are abjectly stupid, so JoeMyGod has a collection of tweets from people appalled that Graham is "taking part in the new Marxist agenda" and saying they're "Not surprised!" and that Graham is a "DC SWAMP RAT RINO!" and that the picture "Says everything!"

Was Greene also trying to say something homophobic, considering rumors about Graham that have bubbled up about him since forever? Well, on top of being a literal actual human armpit fart, she is a paste-eating bigot, so maybe.

This is how stupid our country is now. The same country where a totally serious headline declared three days ago that "A man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender-inclusive definitions was sentenced to prison." Yep, somebody threatened the dictionary because the definitions of the words hurt their delicate feelings.

You betcha.

