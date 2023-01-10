Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene released an absurd tribute to her own self-importance. She's featured in an overproduced video strolling in slow-motion through the Capitol, where she freely roams, with multiple closeups of her tacky boots and tackier face. It was one of the worst things ever and not just on Twitter.

When sharing this mess, Greene pronounced,"It's time to begin ... and they can't stop what's coming." Turns out our copyright laws can stop at least some of what's coming. Greene had swiped the background beat from Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." from the album2001 , released in 1999. (We were very forward thinking at the turn of the century.) The funky piano melody that Greene sullied in her video is the work of Scott Storch, a former keyboardist for The Roots.

Dr. Dre told TMZ, "I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one." Moving more swiftly than Merrick Garland's Department of Justice — That's a joke! Don't get boring and obnoxious in the comments — Dr. Dre's team had Greene's abomination yanked from Twitter. She was even locked out of her account, like the good old days before Elon Musk.

“Don’t mess with Dre and steal his music, Marge.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1673298565

Greene, close to reclaiming her time on House committees, also had a statement for TMZ about her intellectual property heist. She said, presumably to Dr. Dre, "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs." What a snowflake! She's going full Harper Valley PTA mom on us when she was bounced off her committees in 2021 because she promoted more than just "words of violence" against her Democratic colleagues, including then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is a woman.



Facebook

One of her 2020 campaign ads even looked like a hardcore gangsta rap album cover. Facebook yanked the photo of MC "Cabrini" Greene dressed like one of the Men in Black but strapped with an assault rifle and posed ominously near images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib (all women of color). She was proudly the "Squad's Worst Nightmare," which isn't idle talk considering the Capitol was attacked just three days after she joined Congress.

Dr. Dre's lawyer, Howard E. King, dropped an epic diss track on Greene in the form of a cease-and-desist. King wrote, "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the [Constitution] by the founding fathers.

"The United states Copyright Act says a lot of things but one of the things it says is you can’t use someone else’s song for your political campaign promotions unless you get permission from the owner of the copyright in the song, a step you failed to do."

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission. His letter is amazing.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1673300395

Of course, as King noted earlier in the letter, Dr. Dre “has not, and will never, grant [Greene] permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

Stick to “Dueling Banjos,” Marge.

[ TMZ ]



