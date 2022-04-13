You know, we often say people like Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene and that whole crew are some of the most severely anti-American trash we've ever laid eyes on, and we say it because that's what we think of them. But usually, at least lately, it's because they're giving aid and comfort to America's enemies and siding with Vladimir Putin against the innocent Ukrainians Putin is genociding.

This time Marjorie Taylor Greene just decided to go for it and directly took a squatting shit all over American troops, personally. Newsweek reports that the other day Greene went on Lou Dobbs's podcast, whereupon she explained that if you join the military right now, you're "throwing your life away."

ICYMI: Joining the military “is like throwing your life away” according to Marjorie Taylor Greenepic.twitter.com/KLcf2FkrJ9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1649805706

Lou Dobbs went on a tirade about how bad the military is these days, and asked who would want to have anything to do with that. And Greene responded:

"Not my son, and I know a lot of young people don't want to have anything to do with that, it's like throwing your life away."

Sorry, we need to spend one sentence here imagining how horribly embarrassing it would be if Greene was your mom. OK, anyway!

Dobbs gave his wingnut analysis of people joining the military after Joe Biden ended the Afghanistan war, saying potential recruits would be just left to get murdered like the 13 servicemembers who were tragically killed at the Kabul airport during the withdrawal. But then Greene made it so much fuckin' weirder, like she does. Newsweek with the transcript:

"Not to mention how they've been forced to take the vaccine and the ones that didn't want to take it have been discharged. Who wants to be treated that way?"

Nobody tell her they take a shitload of other vaccines too. Just shuffle 'em through at boot camp and throw needles in all their arms, whichever vaccines they currently need. And nobody gets to hee haw and grunt at their drill sergeant and say their religion doesn't allow them to take vaccines on account of how they are morons who believe every vaccine is made of a fully formed partial birth-aborted fetus.

Greene also suggested that rules of engagement mean that people are "shot at, killed and maimed" before they're allowed to fire back and defend themselves.

"It's a disaster from the top down and the bottom up."

Yeah we bet Marjorie Crossfit Greene knows a whole lot about rules of engagement. Maybe she learned about it when she was doing her own research on Jewish Space Lasers.

"We can add in the training, the woke training, where they have to undergo this ridiculous ideology of the sick and satanic Left."

Yep, that's how basic training is. "Drop and give me 50 ridiculous ideologies of the sick and satanic Left!"

Newsweek suggests Greene might have been talking about a letter fellow moron and retiring Oklahoma GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe sent to General Mark Milley suggesting that the military under Biden has spent six million hours teaching the military about "woke" and "critical race theory." It was signed by all the stupids. Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, Tommy Tuberville, bunch of others ... basically, hell's dumbest trivia team. They're allllllll snorting this particular coke out of each other's cracks right now.



So that's cool.

Of course, Greene isn't unique in smearing her hateful brain thoughts all over the troops lately.

Tucker's been whining about vaccine mandates and the military rooting out white supremacists, accusing Biden of trying to remove "sincere Christians" and "men with high testosterone levels" from the military. You know, the things Tucker is worried about the most. And he's been having a masculinity crisis all over all the women who serve, particularly pregnant women. He's really been leading this charge lately.

And then, in a precursor to Greene's comments about troops "throwing their lives away," it's hard to forget just before the 2020 election when Jeffrey Goldberg reported in The Atlantic on what Donald Trump really thinks about people who fight and die in America's military. "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," he said, about a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Paris in 2018. It was raining, and he was reportedly scared of getting his hair wet.

Trump thought John McCain was a "fucking loser," because he got captured. He thought George H. W. Bush was a "loser" because his plane got shot down in World War II.

"I don't get it. What was in it for them?" Trump said to John Kelly, as they stood at Kelly's son's grave at Arlington in 2017.

"Nobody wants to see that," Trump said, asking people planning a military parade in 2018 to please not include any amputees or other war wounded.



"It's like throwing your life away," said Marjorie Taylor Greene, about joining the military. "We can add in the training, the woke training, where they have to undergo this ridiculous ideology of the sick and satanic Left," she added, because she's not just anti-American, she's fucking stupid.

Play us out, Adam Kinzinger.

Just an absolute idiot. Yet still will be praised by people like ⁦@GOPLeader⁩ because, well, money and speakership Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Joining Military Is 'Throwing Your Life Away'https: //www.newsweek.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-military-throwing-life-lou-dobbs-interview-1697176 … — Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1649821714

Hello MTG. I’m still in the military and it certainly is not a life thrown away. You are an absolute, utter, Faux patriot. Some might say fraud. All my veterans out there need to RT this far and wide. #mtg #disgracehttps: //twitter.com/wendyforus/status/1514026456619405318 … — Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1649812193

