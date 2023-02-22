The White House has condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's demented calls for a "national divorce," calling them "sick, divisive and alarming." Mitt Romney said, "I think Abraham Lincoln dealt with that kind of insanity." Spencer Cox, the Republican governor of Utah, called her comments "destructive and wrong and — honestly — evil.”

And Sean Hannity, fresh off confirmation that Fox News personalities knew Donald Trump's Big Lie was bullshit but spread it anyway, decided to spend a large part of his show last night amplifying Greene's calls and taking them seriously. He did this after Greene posted a long, unhinged thread yesterday clarifying her secession proposal, which reminded us more of a mass shooter manifesto than the words of a United States congresswoman.

“Sean Hannity endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “national divorce” proposal to ban “people who move from blue states to red states from voting for 5 years.” Hannity: “I actually favor that idea.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1677037193

Hannity said:

Greene is saying that a national divorce would empower individual states to form a smaller government, reduce the federal debt, set their own environmental standards and the Congresswoman has another idea as well: Banning people who move from blue states to red states from voting for five years so they don’t bring their bad politics with them. I actually favor that idea.

He favors Greene's literal fascism idea, which she shared on Charlie Kirk's show, where Democrats who move to "red" states would not be allowed to vote for five years, because some hick white MAGA carpool Karen from the Atlanta suburbs thinks they don't deserve the franchise.

Hannity also interviewed Greene, we guess, because secession is awesome for ratings. Among other things, she said she knows her secession movement for a national divorce (DON'T CALL IT A CIVIL WAR!) is extremely popular, because did you see how many likes and retweets she got on Twitter?

“Marjorie Taylor Greene rests her case on America wanting a national divorce on how many "likes and retweets" she got” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1677033852

In my life and my world, all of my friends are regular Americans. Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left. Our ideas, our policies and our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point.



And the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that — at least everyone I know would never want that — but it’s going that direction, and we have to do something about it. I actually think this is a much bigger movement than most people in Washington even realized.



You can take a look at the tweets that I made just yesterday. The amount of likes and retweets that those tweets got should tell people a lot. And they are not aware of it yet because they don’t talk to regular people.

Uh huh. "Regular people." She thinks she knows "regular Americans." And they and she would just hate for this to turn into civil war, really they would, but "it's going that direction."

At the end of the interview, this stupid talking windsock said she just really wants to pursue this because it's "kind of the vision that our founding fathers had for America." You know how the founding fathers were always walking around with freedom boners for "national divorce."

Regarding Mad Marge's Manifesto

If you read Greene's long, meandering, poorly written explanation thread yesterday, you might still be wondering what the fuck she's talking about, which is OK because she clearly doesn't know either. It's proof that some people should not be trusted with expanded character limits on Twitter.

Explaining the differences between "red states" and "blue states," she painted a Goofus and Gallant world, where those Goofus blue states would have "government controlled gender transition schools" and "antifa communists training schools." She suggested they'd replace the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance with "anthems and pledges to identity ideologies like the Trans flag and BLM." Whereas in the Gallant red states they'd eliminate transgender people from being able to freely and legally exist, and they'd make sure there were no dildos next to the kids' toothbrushes at the Wally World.

OF COURSE, she says "interstate trade, travel, and state relations would continue." She's not looking to have this cake without eating it too! And she wants the Department of Defense to protect her from brown people coming through American borders. (She's still rambling this morning, clarifying that Nationally Divorced America's DoD would stop helping Ukraine. We guess Nationally Divorced America is subservient to Vladimir Putin just like she is. )

Just look at this fucking babbling. She makes Donald Trump look like a statesman and a linguist.

Real fuckin' serious person, y'all. If she was your mom, you'd be like "Golly gee, my mom is an important member of Congress!" and you'd definitely bring her to school for show-and-tell on Career Day.



This is not a political proposal. This is the screaming and wailing of white conservative fascists who are humiliated and viciously refusing to internalize the truth that they will never again control American culture.

We Wish We Didn't Have To Care About This.

Here's the thing. Greene has said this shit before, but it's getting far more attention now, we think partly because Barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy has elevated her to his right hand, as opposed to leaving her where she belongs out in the garage to rifle around in the trash cans with Paul Gosar. She's an influential member of Congress now, and she knows it. She's on the Homeland Security Committee, and she's calling for the destruction of the homeland.

She also started this shit on Presidents' Day, while the actual president was traveling directly into a war zone to make a historic stand for freedom and democracy alongside Ukraine.

Of course it's pretty clear she hasn't thought any of it through, so there's a surprise. She doesn't seem to understand that her home state of Georgia is a blue state that would stay with the real America, just like the Department of Defense would stay with the real America, which may or may not trade with Dumbfuck Marge's New Confederate States of America. She doesn't seem to account for swing states. Would states like North Carolina potentially start as members of Red State America and then move to Blue State America once they get their shit together to consistently vote blue? Does she realize Arizona's already come over to our side?

And what about the fact that a number of "red states" like Mississippi and Texas are likely blue states if you take away the voter suppression? How would the citizens of those states put up with this?

What if, as Philip Bump muses, we did it by county? Greene might swear up and down she's not calling for civil war, but that's exactly what would happen, especially if blue cities and states start cutting off red states and rural areas from the sweet cash that sustains them.

It's easy to laugh all this off as reprehensible, barely literate trolling, because it's laughable, and she's a troll. However, we're pretty sure we're going to hear WAY MORE of this secession and civil war shit in coming months and years. Charlie Sykes is gloating that he called this two years ago. Noah Berlatsky in Aaron Rupar's newsletter notes that in a June 2021 poll, 66 percent of southern Republicans supported secession. In The Bulwark's Press Pass newsletter, Joe Perticone writes about the nutbag proposals for secession among the states, such as the "Greater Idaho" proposal where much of rural (white) Oregon would join the mostly rural (white) state of Idaho, to create a rural (white) wonderland of (white) wonders. Spoiler: such proposals are gaining steam and becoming far more common, even if they're in actual reality unlikely to ever fucking happen.

Berlatsky also makes a good case that this is merely a continuation of the sad Lost Cause mythology of southern racists who desperately want us to believe this is all about "states' rights" and not just white supremacist Christian fascism. That this is a call for white solidarity, and especially a cry for the preservation of the status quo in majority white supremacist states that allows them to rule with their feet on the necks of Black people, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, non-Christians and anyone else they deem lesser.

So this is where we are. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene a prattling loon who is suffocatingly desperate for attention? She sure is.

We wish we could leave it at that and just tell her to fuck off. Unfortunately, we're pretty sure we're way past that.

