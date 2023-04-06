Marjorie Taylor Greene did not like New York during her 12-second trip there to cry about the persecution of her lord and savior Donald Trump and tell her boyfriend the story of when Trump got crucified on a yooge cross made of gold-plated wood and didn't even rise on the third day because God doesn't love that guy any more than that guy loves Don Jr. (That is probably more the way Wonkette would tell the story than the way Marge Taylor Greene would tell it.)

We don't know if she's really never been to New York before this, as horrifying as that possibility sounds for a sitting member of Congress. Not even to see Phantom with all the other tourists from Porkfart, Georgia? Christ. But yeah, she sure does give off those vibes.

Also, because her target market is the stupidest, most easily frightened segment of MAGA America, it behooves her to pretend New York is horrible and stinky and scary, a place where the corrupt DA loves the real criminals and persecutes the saints. So when she arrived, she tweeted that New York reminded her of Gotham.

Then last night she went on TV with Tucker Carlson, so they could purse their lips and sneer and pretend they smelled something together as they talked about New York City, which is very icky and bad.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene on New York: It’s disgusting… It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it's a very terrible place.” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1680741374



“Mayor [Eric]Adamsdescribed New York as ‘his home,'” Carlson said.

Like a common person who lives there!

“How did his home look? Pretty neat and tidy?” [...]



“No, his home is disgusting,” Greene said. “I compare it to what I call Gotham City."

What she calls "Gotham City." Just something she's been calling it for a while now.

"The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people basically dying on drugs."

Basically dying on drugs.

"They can’t even stand up; they’re falling over."

She saw them, the people in the streets, in New York City, which she calls Gotham City, who are dying on drugs. They were all falling over, during the 11 seconds Greene was there.

Or maybe she saw them when she watched the Michael Keaton Batman movies in high school. It's entirely possible her entire view of New York was formed by 1992's Batman Returns , the one middle America was scared of.

"There’s so much crime in the city"

The rate for most crimes is down in New York, and has been going down for the past several decades. The right-wing media is obsessed with making New York seem as scary as possible, but the real media paints a more complex picture.

But we can understand why people like MTG and Tucker would be shitting their pants. Because they're cowards. And the people who respect them are sad loser cowards. That's why they're all so obsessed with guns, because they're terrified of people who look and believe and think differently from them and can't imagine surviving in the real world without a weapon.

"I can’t comprehend how people live there."

Reached for comment, millions upon millions of New Yorkers were too busy to help some dumb hick "comprehend" it.

"It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it’s a terrible place.”

Anecdotally, last time we were there, one part of it did smell bad, but it was the height of summer, and it was specifically the area around Times Square and Broadway. In other words, the most touristy hellhole section of the entire city. Where people from Rome, Georgia, stay when they come on trips to see Phantom .

Overall, it's just a lovely place.

New Yorker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded:

“If a petty HOA complaint were a person” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1680745820

Ocasio-Cortez followed up:



“If anyone went on TV and talked about a rural area like this, it’d be gloves off — and deservedly so. This is no different,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If she doesn’t like the greatest city in the United States, that’s her problem. I ♥️ NY.”

For the nine seconds Greene was in New York, the people there — real Americans — heckled her and chased her with sticks. (OK not with sticks. That would have been funny.) They blew whistles very loudly, but that was people on her own side, because some MAGA moron was giving out whistles.

We can understand how her personal experience was maybe not pleasant.

Oh well, only solution is that she should never set foot in that town again. Clearly she's not welcome there, she's too scared of it to function, she probably doesn't have the brain cells to navigate the trains, and did we mention the greatest city in the world hates her back? Haaaaates her. Thinks she is very stinky. Thinks she is filthy and repulsive and smells bad and cannot comprehend how people can stand to be near her.

Stay the fuck away, Stinky. The end.

