Good morning, let's check in with one of America's most garbage humans and the even smellier people who cheer when she talks. We are of course talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene and the people who enjoyed hearing her speak at the Trump rally yesterday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Don't you want to hear MTG's take on the brutal attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, which was part of an assassination attempt on his 82-year-old wife, the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi? Aren't you curious what this insurrectionist piece of shit thinks?

Here it is!

“goodness -- Marjorie Taylor Greene goads the audience at the Sioux Falls Trump rally into booing Paul Pelosi” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667511633

Here's the transcript!



“But the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi," she said, drawing boos from the crowd.

BOOOOOOOO they said! BOOOOOO PAUL PELOSI! That's right, they're booing an old 82-year-old man who got attacked by a hammer in his house BOOOOOOOOO! Why don't the Democrats and the media talk about people who are attacked by critical race theory and drag queens reading books BOOOOOOOOOOO! they said BOOOOOOOOO!

"Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker," Greene continued. "But Democrats in the media completely ignore horrific crimes against Americans every day.”

Because it is a fact that nobody who has a gun ever gets attacked in their house BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

So that was some neat talking from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Here she is telling Vladimir Putin that Republicans love him and want to kiss him and are totally fine with it if he wants to keep exploding babies in Ukraine. Those are not her exact words, they are the message conveyed by her fucking ignorant exact words.

“Greene: Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine..” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1667512289

So there's another reason to vote your ass off on Tuesday.

The rest of the Trump rally was, you know, a Trump rally. Trump didn't announce he was running for president, he just said "Get ready" and "That's all I'm telling you." And he said:

“In order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK,” he said Thursday. “Very, very, very probably.”

Successful and safe and glorious! Sounds Hitler-y. You know, if Merrick Garland hasn't stuffed him under a jail by then. (Please, Merrick Garland, stuff him under a jail by then.)

Ooh, also there was this guy! He was great! He screamed and shouted and his voice broke like he started pubertyright there on stage, and he said, "YOU CAN TAKE YOUR WOKE, FISCALLY IRRESPONSIBLE CRAZINESS, AND YOU CAN TAKE IT AND GO TO THE SOVIET UNION, I DON'T CARE! THIS IS IOWA!"

“they're already having a normal one at the Trump rally in Sioux City” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667511633

THIS IS IOWA!

Anyway, that is our ringtone now, and probably will be yours by lunchtime.

The end.

[ Des Moines Register ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?