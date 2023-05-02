Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious. Know that thing when your mom finds out some guy at school has been teaching you how to smoke drugs and that it's OK to skip your daily homophobic prayers to QAnon deities? And your mom is like "Who is THIS friend of yours? THIS Trevor! Does THIS Trevor have parental supervision? I don't want you hanging out with THIS Trevor anymore!"

Except MTG is not mad at This Trevor, instead she is mad at This Pornhub, which she found out about just now, and which she apparently thinks is mostly a website of Hunter Biden nakeds. THIS Pornhub!

It was the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Ohio, and she had words for THIS Pornhub:

www.youtube.com

Greene was babbling about the MAGA Right's latest Hunter Biden conspiracy theories about Joe Biden's illegitimate grandchild, we don't care what it is and no normal American does either, and she explained what she found out this week. You want to know what Marjorie Taylor Greene found out this week? Because she does her own research, so when she finds things out, she becomes armed with the information, and you wouldn't like her when she's armed with the information.

This is what she found out this week:

“There is a website — you may or may not have heard about it — called PornHub."

You may or may not have heard about it.

“It is a disgusting porn website."

No! On the internet?

"As a matter of fact, it should be illegal."

There's that MAGA Christian fascist message that keeps winning at the polls. MTG gonna ban porn.

"I can't even, I don’t even know why it exists.”

She can't even. This Pornhub!

Can somebody sit down and have a little conversation with the congresswoman from Georgia? We don't have time. Considering how she was at a Republican dinner that asked her to be its keynote speaker, we imagine there were some interesting browser histories in the room.

"But Hunter Biden used to have MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS on this Pornhub, pornography, sex website!"

This Pornhub! This pornography sex website! The one with the Hunter Biden nakeds!

Marjorie Taylor Greene found out — just found out, doin' her own research — that on This Pornhub, you can have your own accounts where you make the pornography sex! "These are accounts where he posted his sex videos!" HAS ANY AMERICAN EVER HEARD OF SUCH A THING?

This is what she found out, doing her own research. "Like the ones that are on the Hunter Biden laptop." Uh oh, Hunter Biden put HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP on the internet?

“He still has an account on Pornhub where his videos are posted. It is still live and active. This is the son of the president of the United States.”

Some hick in the audience you can hear muttering words like "Ew!" and "Fraudulent!" as Greene grunted things about "vile piece of trash!" With these revelations Marjorie Taylor Greene found when she was doing her own research for "Hunter Biden facts" we are pretty sure Hunter Biden's career as an elected public official in these United States is doomed.

Resign, Hunter, resign in shame!

Anyway, Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again one of the most abjectly stupid human beings we have ever encountered and we continue to be stunned she doesn't accidentally injure herself in ever more absurd ways each and every day.

In other news, Pornhub just blocked the entire state of Utah over an age verification law signed by its governor, so if you see any porn-starved Mormons on the side of the road, throw them a bottle of water or something.

