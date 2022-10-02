Last night, Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stage at a Trump rally in Michigan to discuss a very serious problem currently plaguing the United States — Democrats going around murdering people just for being Republicans.

"We're all targets now, though, for daring to push back against the regime — and it doesn't stop at a weaponized legal system," Greene said. "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."

Marge then went on to cite two instances she claimed were examples of this devastating phenomenon.

"An 18-year-old was run down by a Democrat driver who confessed to killing the teenager simply because he was a Republican," she said.

Problematically, however, North Dakota police say there is no "evidence" that it went down that way. What happened was that the teenager and the man got into a political argument, the man believed the teenager was part of a "Republican extremist group," that he was threatening him and that the teenager had called his friends up and was"coming to get him."

Now, this is not to say that this guy was justified in any way. He was drunk, shouldn't have been driving in the first place and clearly had some issues. But there's a very big difference between "Gonna mow this kid down because he is a Republican" and "Gonna mow this kid down because he threatened me and I thought his friends were gonna come and attack me." Neither is good, but they are different things.

"Even here in Michigan," Greene continued, "Just last week an 83-year old woman was shot in the back just for advocating for the unborn."

Shockingly, that is also not what happened . The shooting was an accident, first of all, and she was shot in the shoulder. What happened was that the woman was canvassing for Right to Life, came to this woman's house telling her she has to vote no on Proposal 3 — an amendment that would put reproductive rights in the Michigan state constitution. They got into a heated argument and the canvasser refused to leave. The woman's husband, 74-year-old Richard Harvey, then came out to help.

Via Inside Edition:



“I came out and she is screaming and having a great old time, and (she is) being told, I’m sure I heard at least a dozen times, ‘You’re trespassing, get off the property,'” Harvey said Tuesday in an on-camera interview with WOOD-TV as he recounted his wife's comments to the woman.



Harvey said he fired a warning shot with his rifle, striking a tree.



Harvey said the woman, who was distributing anti-abortion pamphlets, wouldn't leave his yard.



“She is still ranting and raving and she’s got this clipboard. She’s waving it around. I’m thinking she’s going to smack Sharon with it. So without thinking, I went to club it away with the rifle and my finger was still in the trigger guard. It went off and hit her about in here,” he said, pointing to his shoulder.



That may be an example of why no one should have guns, but it's not an example of "shooting an 83-year-old woman in the back because she loved the unborn so much" or whatever.

This rhetoric is dangerous, especially when one considers the fact that conservatives are the ones going around starting clubs devoted to preparing for an oncoming race war , plotting to kidnap governors (In Michigan! Where she gave this very speech!) and trying to overthrow the government because they think an election was stolen from them. People who regularly say, casually, that the reason they need to have guns is so that they can kill us all and overthrow the government if they think someone is trying to do "tyranny" to them. Considering that their definition of "tyranny" is enacting safety protocols during a health emergency, there is reason to worry. Right-wing paranoia never seems to end well.

