Sometimes people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are so easily able to infect our American political life because of extreme gerrymandering. Sometimes it’s simply because of the urban-rural divide, which creates districts that are so extremist, so red that the most extremist Republican is pretty much guaranteed to win the primary, and then that extremist Republican wins the general by over 30 points.

Such is Georgia’s 14th, Greene’s district. It is extremely gerrymandered and drawn just perfectly to make sure all the most extremist white people are represented, and as few minorities as possible. So Greene gets to be in Congress and her consituents are just fine with her clownassery, because they’re just like her.

But what happens when people like that run for statewide office in purple-trending-blue states like Georgia? Or nationally? They get fucked the fuck up. The 2022 midterms taught us that in sharp relief.

So it’s funny that Marjorie Taylor Greene is out there blabbering about her ambitions for higher office. She’s mad at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, because he keeps insisting out loud that the Georgia election wasn’t stolen from Donald Trump. So she was asked whether she might run against him in 2026 if he runs for the US Senate. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Kemp is term-limited as governor.)

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” she said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

LMAO nope, nope, and nope!

Oh please oh please oh please let this idiot’s manic ambitions and delusionally high opinion of herself cause her to seek these high offices. Because she absolutely might win the GOP primary for Senate in Georgia. But in a general? Did we say Georgia is purple-trending-blue? Imagine it in 2026.

“Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” Hahaha, maybe in hell.

Trump’s Cabinet? Is he going to make an imaginary “Cabinet,” in prison?

Cool ideas, all, we encourage Greene to pursue them all.

By the way, Cook Political Report has also moved Lauren Boebert’s district officially into the toss-up column. (Her district ain’t like GA-14.)

Could we be rid of both of these dipshits in the near future?

Our mouths to God’s ears.

OPEN THREAD.

