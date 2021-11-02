Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's somehow a member of Congress, refuses to wear a mask on the House floor, an indoor public space. She's been fined seven times so far for violating the House rule, established in January. According to the House Ethics Committee, Greene's first offense was in May but the other six were all after the Delta variant surge. She disrespected and endangered her colleagues once in August and five times in September.

House members who violate the mask rule are charged $500 for their first offense and $2,500 for each additional offense, like a 1990s pro-COVID party line. The fines are deducted directly from Greene's annual congressional pay of $174,000. That's a good move. If it were a separate bill, she'd just refuse to pay or try to shake down her gullible supporters for the “campaign expense."

The House Ethics Committee confirms she's been fined at least $15,500, but Greene tweeted early last month that she'd racked up $25,000 in fines. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez uses Twitter to raise disaster relief funds for struggling Texans, but she's not a sociopath.

Greene's spokesperson, Nick Dyer, recently boasted that she's been fined almost two dozen times for not wearing a mask, to the dueling banjos tune of $48,000. That's equal to or less than the annual income of almost half the people who live in her district. They still love her, though.



She tweeted in October about her fines: “As a Congresswoman, if I don't stand up against tyranny and suffer consequences, then how can others?" Monday, she repeated her inspiring gibberish: "I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don't want the American people to stand alone."

It's a goddamn mask.

The Capitol attending physician Brian P. Monahan recommended the mask rule, but Greene probably doesn't trust doctors who don't prescribe leeches. Greene and Lauren Boebert are part of the new wave of childish asshole Republicans who don't believe guidelines or restrictions apply to them. They also have zero empathy and respect for others.

The mask rule was relaxed for a while in mid-June, just before all those “my fall plans/the Delta variant" memes. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advised that unvaccinated people wear masks when inside a public space. This wasn't the smartest call, as I wouldn't trust unvaccinated people to follow the honor system.

The next month, a reporter asked Greene if she was vaccinated, and her maskless mouth responded, "Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights. You see with HIPAA rights we don't have to reveal our medical records and that also includes our vaccine records."

That's obviously not how HIPAA or the English language works. It's usually assumed that whenever a MAGA politician won't confirm their vaccination status, it's because they are vaccinated. They aren't stupid enough to jeopardize their own health for the sake of consistency. However, it turns out that Greene is consistently stupid.

Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily admits for the first time that she's "not getting the vaccine." And she says "vaccin… https: //t.co/bNnhXqAtfE — David Edwards (@David Edwards) 1635868492.0

On Steve Bannon's podcast, apparently a HIPAA-free zone, Greene confessed that she's not vaccinated and you can't make her.

GREENE: You want to know something, Steve? I'm not vaccinated. I'm not vaccinated and I'm not getting the vaccine because I'm an American and I can choose what I want to do with my body.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is virulently anti-abortion. She can get all the way off our backs with that shit.

GREENE: Ihave the freedom to decide if I want to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine.



And I don't care who tells me to get one, I will not get one unless I choose that I want to. I'm a member of Congress and guess what? No one is firing me for not being vaccinated.

I never enjoy bringing this up, but Greene is a fellow University of Georgia alum. The college requires proof of immunization against measles, mumps, chicken pox, and diphtheria. In fairness, Dr. Anthony Fauci didn't create those diseases in a Chinese lab, but regardless, she's not a complete vaccine holdout. She's just a terrible, awful, selfish person with no redeeming qualities. Adam Kinzinger couldn't survive a GOP primary, but Greene is a Republican in good standing.

