There's a lot going on in the world, but there's always time for a Bible lesson with Marjorie Taylor Greene, because that's what members of Congress are supposed to be doing. It was at the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit. We guess that's what some people do on the weekend.

The contributors page on TPUSA's website, which is linked from the page for the summit, includes Charlie Kirk, Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec, because we guess they fancy themselves experts on young women and leadership. And the Libs of TikTok idiot. Also Morgonn McMichael, the abject moron who went viral recently for saying "this isn't the Lord's chicken, it's the woke chicken," before leaving Chick-Fil-A to go to Raising Cane's, which celebrates Pride Month and appears to have a pretty good DEI score.

Nobody said Turning Point USA was throwing a People Who Are Smart festival.

So anyway, Marjorie Taylor Greene was there, and she taught the women why Satan hates them so much.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene says Satan hates women because they are beautiful and can have babies. #YWLS2023” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1686502031

Satan watched closely as God created the world, and he was jealous.

That's a creation myth, all religions have them, but OK.

Satan was, Satan, known to be a fallen angel, he was known to be beautiful as well. That was the thing about him, and that's what gave him all the pride within himself, is he wanted to be the most beautiful one, he wanted to be God.

That was the thing about Satan. He was a total smokeshow. Everybody knew it. Great arms. Ridiculous thighs. Bedroom eyes. All of it.

And when he watched God create the world, create everything that's in it, create life, then create Adam, but then create Eve, Eve being beautiful, Satan was jealous. That's why Satan hates you.

Satan hates you because he's jealous of how hot you are. This is what they're teaching at the Turning Point USA festival for young women. This is why the Devil is always dressing just like you and getting the same hairstyle. Don't you hate how the Devil is always doing that?

It was really obvious in 1994 when the Devil got the "Rachel."

Oh wait, she wasn't done.

"There's another reason hates women, is because women can do something Satan cannot do and wants to be able to do. Remember Satan wants to be God, God can create life, God did create life, God does create life. Satan does not create life. But woman can!

Satan wants to get pregnant, but Satan cannot get pregnant, and this is why Satan hates women. Only women can create life, and also God, but God does not get pregnant, but God does not hate women like Satan does, because God creates life, and this is just what the Bible says, OK?

In summary and in conclusion, Marjorie Taylor Greene believes all this literally.

During a Q&A at the same festival, Greene also lied about and incited hatred some new fresh hatred against trans women, in response to a question about "biological men" using women's locker rooms in high schools.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene says trans people in bathrooms “want to have sex with you.” Greene: “Listen, they want to have sex with you. That’s why they’re in there. That’s real. …These are sexual predators.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1686502736

LISTEN! They wanna have sex with you! That's why they're in there! That's real. It's not, they're not saying "Oh I identify as a woman, I'm only attracted to men." That is a lie! These are sexual predators! They're sexual predators!

So that's subtle. And as usual, Greene demonstrates what a commanding grasp she's got of the world around her, conflating sexual orientation and gender identity. Also really weird how she's telling this group of young women who she thinks wants to have sex with them. And how she's taking racist Birth of a Nation-style rhetoric and just changing "Black men" to "trans women."

Wait, did we say it was weird? We meant to say it was entirely unsurprising, because white supremacist fascist Christians are the same vile creatures they've always been.

