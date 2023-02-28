You might've noticed actual member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the dissolution of the United States, which she brands a "national divorce." We've discussed the history behind Greene's neo-Confederate appeals, which you should take seriously even if Greene herself is a bad joke.

It's not a shock or even all that ironic that Greene appears upset that the people she hates don't like her very much. She rage tweeted last night, "I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone."



Presumably, Greene is still working in Washington DC, where the US Capitol she helped attack (allegedly!) is located. She probably should've started working remotely from New Dixie or wherever once she openly declared her hostile intentions against the United States government and more than half the population.

Greene employs classic abuser tactics. She pummels her victims and then accuses them of assault when she chips her nail. She laments the lack of respect shown to someone who simply has "different political views." The woman literally spent the past week arguing that those different views are irreconcilable and we can longer live under the same country's roof.

It might seem absurd, at first glance, that Greene would expect or even desire respect from people she openly loathes. However, people like Greene have a specific definition of "respect." It's not a form of compassion that they extend to others but unquestioning obedience they demand for themselves.

Greene has promoted violence against her political opponents and marginalized groups in general. She'd harassed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez so often top Democrats considered filing a restraining order. That behavior was hardly unprecedented, considering she once stalked teenage school shooting survivor David Hogg. She respected his different political views so much she called him "little Hitler."

Last week, Greene whined to Sean Hannity: "Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the Left, abused by the Left, and disrespected by the Left. Our ideas, our policies and our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point."

That "point" is another bloody Civil War. I'm hardly a fan of Jefferson Davis but after the first shots were fired at Fort Sumter, I don't think he complained that he was no longer welcome at New York's finest restaurants.

When she dragged Donald Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton said his "ideas aren’t just different – they are dangerously incoherent. They’re not even really ideas, just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds and outright lies.” It's the core of white grievance politics, which Marjorie Taylor Greene's Republican Party peddles endlessly. There is no reasoning with this. You can only defeat it.

