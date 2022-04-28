This week Marjorie Taylor Greene got out her Crazy Eyes Dartboard and her Glock — because darts are for commies 'n' queers — and put a hole in the wall behind "Catholicism." Allegedly . The Georgia congresswoman would be picking a fight with The Catholics for the sin of welcoming the stranger. Not allegedly .

It started when she sat down for an interview with Michael Voris on Church Militant, his site for dissident Catholics who think that the purpose of religion is to wage culture war on behalf of conservatives. In 2020, Voris put out a video calling Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the first Black leader of the Archdiocese of Washington, an “accused homosexual,” a “Marxist” and an “African Queen" after the Archbishop rebuked Donald Trump for teargassing protestors so he could molest a bible for a photo op. So naturally our Marge had to get on camera with him.

Right Wing Watch flagged the video in which Greene explained how true Christians know there's no room at the inn, no, not even in the manger. There's a longer clip on RWW's site , if you're feeling masochistic today.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Christian organizations are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the U.S. because "Satan's controlling the church." https: //bit.ly/3MqDlZo pic.twitter.com/3N3X72ZLgc — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1651077031

"The US bishops have for decades now taken enormous sums of money from the federal government, federal taxpayers, to assist in illegal immigration," Voris vamped. "Some refugee resettlement also, but the vast bulk of money they’ve taken over the years is to essentially skirt around US immigration laws.

"You've just described a situation with America falling apart," he continued. "And yet here are all these religious leaders like, 'Oh, we have to love the family, and this and that.' Is that two-faced?"

Let no one accuse Our Midge of an excess of love!

"I thought we had separation of church and state," she sneered, as if the Red Team wasn't filing lawsuits every day trying to get federal funding for every religious organization from crisis pregnancy centers to adoption agencies that won't work with Jews and gays, and as if the Republican-controlled Supreme Court wasn't holding hearings on the topic this very week.

“What it is, is that Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene went on. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.

"What they're doing by saying, 'Oh, we have to love these people and take care of these migrants and love one another, this is loving one another,'" she said, folding her hands in mock prayer and adopting a high-pitched voice. "Yes, we are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws. It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”

(((Globalist))). Drink .

She then went on to suggest that the moral thing for America to do would be to cut foreign aid to the migrants' home countries. As the Bible says, thou shalt love thy neighbor by further impoverishing him, so that he will see to it that none shall leave his house in times of violence and war.



Anyway, the oleaginous Margarine is sure that if the Catholics would quite pedophiling, they would realize that Jesus really stood for border walls and keeping migrants out.



“The bishops of Catholic Relief Charities and Services, they should be all in support of that,” she went on. “If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be.”

I am reliably informed by those who have studied the topic that Jesus was a big fan of migrants and refugees and strangers even, something something land of Egypt, it's even got the red letters showing Jesus said it his own self.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue was not impressed with Marge's shot at the bishops (though she's certainly not wrong that many covered up child abuse), and promptly fired off a letter to the House Ethics Committee demanding serious repercussions for Greene's "burst of anti-Catholicism."

"She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. She is a disgrace. We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He’s got a loose cannon on his hands," said Donohue, who knows one when he sees one.

At which point Greene put out this absolutely batshit statement proving Donohue's point.

Today, I released the following statement regarding @CatholicLeague President Bill Donohue's comments.pic.twitter.com/3jFHGmti3X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1651093524

We've already transcribed more than enough of that woman's bullshit for one day. We'd just note that this nastygram, in which she doubled down and called Donoghue "corrupt" and a "monster" who protects pedophiles, is from her congressional Twitter account. Because she already lost her personal account in January after posting a firehose of COVID misinformation.

You know where she didn't post this screed?

To her official congressional page , where the last press releases are dated March 8, 2022, and December 16, 2021. But she's had infinite time to appear with Steve Bannon, Michael Voris, and every other right wing shit stirrer on the internet. So maybe the last person on earth who needs to be lecturing anyone on doing their actual job is this person who got kicked off her committees and spends all her time doing crossfit and hanging around with insurrectionists.

Well, that's enough of that horrible woman for one week.

[ RWW ]

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?