In case you've been playing hooky from following every meandering detail of Marjorie Taylor Greene's life, she's been on one this week. She's been keeping track of James Comer's imaginary whistleblowers and she's been back and forth to the Treasury Department looking at special forms she says will bring down Joe Biden's presidency. What's on the forms? We don't know, probably things only she is wise enough to understand. (It is entirely possible the Treasury Department is handing her brochures of How Not To Workplace Accident and How To CPR and telling her she's studying suspicious activity reports about the Bidens.)

Oh yes, and she's impeaching everyone. Notice how nobody exists anymore? It's because they're impeached. Every morning, Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference where she impeaches people and they're never heard from again. Go to her website right now, you'll see a picture of her doing work, and that work is probably writing up articles of impeachment.

There are two kinds of people in the world: 1) people who have no reason to think that picture is funny and 2) people who are impeached.

Who's impeached this week? Oh just Merrick Garland and US Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Today she added Joe Biden to that list. Impeached. (Don't worry, they all got better.)

But her press conference today was different because she also decided to whine and bellyache about Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, whom she tussled with outside the Capitol on Wednesday. She says he called her a "white supremacist." She says that's just like the "N"-word. Somehow it got worse from there.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it's "like calling a person a color the n-word" "His physical mannerisms are aggressive ... I feel threatened by him," Greene adds of Bowman” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1684416450

Philip Bump summarizes what went down:

“What concerns me about Jamaal Bowman is he has a history of aggression, not just towards others, but towards me in particular,” Greene said, “ … and I’m very concerned about it.”



She claimed that when she came to New York to protest the indictment of Donald Trump last month, Bowman “led a mob” to the courthouse and put her life in danger. That’s a mischaracterization — it’s certainly not as though Bowman drew tens of thousands of people to a speech during which he encouraged them to march toward a confrontation with their opponent. Bowman did heckle her, but the response she sparked was not his doing . She also claimed that Bowman pushed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), an incident that Massie described as Bowman pushing between himself and cameras.



But that wasn’t the worst of it, according to Greene.



“I will tell you what’s on video is Jamaal Bowman shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible — calling me a White supremacist, which I take great offense to,” she said. “That’s like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen. Calling me a White supremacist is equal to that. And that is wrong.”

Oh go fuck yourself .

Marjorie Taylor Greene might think being white and being a white supremacist are the same thing, but that's a problem with her upbringing and education if so. Being a white supremacist is a choice. Meanwhile, calling somebody the "N"-word is, quite obviously, a demeaning attack on who they are, on the very color of their skin. Bump takes more words to explain the differences, and we have little to add to them.

Of course, we're also noticing her remarks about Bowman's alleged "history of aggression." She wasn't done with that either. After she complained about the mean Black man calling her a white supremacist, she continued to do her best impression of one of the trashy classless white women in Birth Of A Nation , inciting as much irrational hatred against the Black congressman as she possibly could:

“He has aggressive — his physical mannerisms are aggressive,” she said at another point. " … I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman. And I am concerned about it. I feel threatened by him.”



“I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman,” she added when concluding her response, “and he’s someone that people should watch.”

And if she gets any more scared-er she's gonna go get her brother Ben "The Little Colonel" Cameron who fought for the Confederacy and he's gonna teach that Black man a lesson!

What a vile, lazy and devastatingly stupid woman. Truly she is America's least valuable player.

Oh yeah, and if she's not a white supremacist, she sure coulda fooled us.

[ Washington Post ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?