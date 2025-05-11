Wonkette

Discussion about this post

Spotts1701
16m

Carney has mastered the "customer service smile", while pleasantly fantasizing about kicking Mad Lord Yam in the yarbles...repeatedly.

ciaobella
16m

“you get tremendous medical cares”

English, motherfucker, do you speak it?

Also, you just fucking gutted the NIH. Fuck you.

