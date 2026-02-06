Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
1h

Did she even use a Nazi memorabilia collector/weirdo billionaire's private jet? Justice Jackson is so bad at this.

Reply
Share
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1h

Let me know when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is taking luxurious vacations with billionaire plutocrats, you hyperventilating twatwaffles.

Reply
Share
1 reply
341 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture