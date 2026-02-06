Despite the chyron, no video or other evidence shows Jackson applauded the speeches. But why let that get in the way of a lie? Screenshot, Fox News on Twitter

In keeping with the modern Republican Party’s devotion to the principle that everything is an outrage and a threat to the Republic, especially if it gets Republicans on cable TV, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) is demanding that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson be investigated for the incredibly outrageous and biased act of attending the Grammy Awards last Sunday.

By complete coincidence, Blackburn launched her attack on Jackson right after a fellow Republican filed a formal campaign finance complaint against Blackburn, who’s leaving the US Senate to run for governor of Tennessee. According to the complaint, Blackburn allegedly transferred money from her federal Senate campaign organization to her state campaign for governor, which is illegal in Tennessee.

Jackson had a perfectly cromulent reason for attending the recording industry awards, since she was a nominee for Best Audiobook for her memoir Lovely One. But according to Blackburn’s overwrought letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, Jackson’s presence just might have rendered her too biased to sit on any cases involving immigration or the actions of federal agents in Donald Trump’s Holy Ethnic Cleansing campaign, because several of the celebrities who presented or received awards wore lapel pins saying “ICE OUT,” and even worse, said very mean things about ICE and mass deportations.

No, Justice Jackson didn’t say anything at the awards show, and she also didn’t choose the presenter line-up. But as Blackburn pointed out with keen prosecutorial acumen, “It is important to note that Justice Jackson was present in the audience throughout the event.” Why, she was even there to hear Billie Eilish say the treason words “No one is illegal on stolen land” and “Fuck ICE,” so there’s no way Jackson can possibly rule impartially — not that she ever could, having been nominated by literal demon Joe Biden.

We will simply note that Blackburn’s freakout was only the second-stupidest response to this year’s Grammys. Top prize goes to the rotting corpse of the Washington Post, which ran a weird guest column (archive link) from a couple of law school profs who explained in tedious detail that there is no legal basis for returning title to all the land in North America to Native American Tribes, plus it would cost trillions of dollars!!!!, as if Eilish’s slogan were a literal call for anything of the sort.

We suppose we can also give Blackburn this much (and only this much) credit: She didn’t claim in her letter to Chief Justice Roberts that Brown was seen applauding the supposedly outrageous anti-ICE sentiments, so hey, no perjury charges.

But Blackburn did make the claim on social media, echoing every other rightwing liar from Twitter to the New York Post (which cited an evidence-free claim by one of its own columnists) and Fox News. In mere reality, the cameras during the Grammy broadcast never showed Jackson’s reactions to any of the speeches, apart from her smiling, applauding, and waving when emcee Trevor Noah acknowledged her in the audience.

Hey, she clapped! And at other points, those awful entertainers said terrible things! Guilty!

After recounting the terrible things Jackson didn’t say but presumably heard, Blackburn’s letter gives away the game, acknowledging that this is about scoring points against mean old Democrats who have besmirched the character of rightwing Supreme Court justices. Needless to say, she lies repeatedly about why those justices have been accused of bias.

Congressional Democrats and the legacy media have spent years smearing Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices as corrupt, partisan, and having engaged in conduct that violates the Court’s Code of Conduct. In one particularly egregious example, Senators Durbin and Whitehouse sent you a letter urging you to “take appropriate steps to ensure that Justice Alito will recuse himself in any cases related to the 2020 presidential election and January 6th attack on the Capitol” simply because Justice Alito’s wife flew a Revolutionary War-era flag outside of their home.

Those crazy Democrats hate the American Revolution! Shame on them! Oh, wait, the flag wasn’t merely a nice little nod to history, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag beloved of Christian nationalists who wanted to overturn the 2020 election and install a theocracy, and it followed the Alitos’ having flown an upside-down US flag after the failed January 6 coup attempt, and just prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration, as a distress signal to protest the orderly transfer of power. Gee whillikers, that seems a bit more than simply flying “a Revolutionary War-era flag.” Words are something, aren’t they?

But that’s nothing compared to Blackburn’s next whopper. She claims that “Similarly, Senate Democrats spent months claiming—falsely—that Justice Thomas violated the Court’s ethics code because he went on vacation with a long-time friend.”

That would be billionaire rightwing donor Harlan Crow, the long-time friend who bought Thomas a luxury motorhome, paid a half-million dollars for several luxury vacations, purchased Thomas’s childhood home so his mother could live in it rent-free, and paid private-school tuition for Thomas’s great-nephew for years. Republicans made sure there was never an investigation, and that proves he and Crow were just pals who palled around while Thomas happened to hear cases related to Crow’s various rightwing causes.

Blackburn closed her letter by insisting that Jackson’s shameful corrupt biased evil partisan behavior was far worse than anything Alito or Thomas were “falsely” accused of, because “there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court.”

Again, her “participation” consisted of sitting in a seat in an auditorium. Then again, she didn’t jump up, cover her ears, and run from the place shouting “No no no no no no no no no!” so she probably endorsed all those horrible Americans who object to masked goons shooting Americans in the face and sending five-year-olds to concentration camps with inedible food and measles outbreaks, and if you’re against that, you’re against everything we hold dear.

Legal experts on Twitter all agreed that Jackson should be impeached and sent to CECOT for her crimes, and she should be locked up for life with the male MS-13 gang members too, since Blackburn already GOT HER for not even knowing what a woman is. The end.

Thanks for reading Wonkette! Send this post so people know what great taste you have! Share

[Joe.My.God / NYP / Marsha Blackburn Senate website (letter to John Roberts) / WaPo (archive link) / Newsweek / The 19th]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d like to make a one-time (or recurring) donation so we can keep you up to date on all the things wingnuts and nobody else care about, here’s your button:

Biggest Scandal Since Benghazi