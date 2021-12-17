Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and What The Fuck Happened. (AP)



The Great Cheesecake Factory Anti-Vaxx Sit-In Caper! — Mediaite

The Not-Great Assassinate-the-Saxony-State-Premier Anti-Vaxx Not-Funny Not-Caper. (DW)

Mona Charen, AGAIN, what is the world and Wonkette coming to!

Back in 2020, when a gang of 14 right-wing nuts, drunk on Trump incitement, plotted to kidnap and possibly murder Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, they claimed that they were actually effecting a “citizen’s arrest.” In a normal world, such a claim would be instantly dismissed as risible. But we’re not in that world. We’re in the world where the sheriff of Barry County, Dar Leaf, who had appeared at the “Michigan Patriot Rally” with at least one of the suspects, seemed to think it had merit. “It’s just a charge, and they say a ‘plot to kidnap’ and you got to remember that,” Leaf told a local Fox affiliate. “Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt?”



“Lots of people are angry with the governor,” he said. And then, as if the next words flowed logically, he added “and they want her arrested.”



On the threats of violence and "citizens arrests" Trump normalized. (The Bulwark)

Heather Cox Richardson is damn good at synthesizing All the Shit from the day before yestertoday. (Substack)

All the Georgia people are testifying to the House 1/6 Select Committee, so that's fun, because they're all Republicans who don't seem to appreciate being death threated by Trump. — Georgia Public Broadcasting

Ten minutes of a Tucker Carlson monologue, and the hours and hours Philip Bump had to spend debunking it. This is untenable for the world. (Washington Post)

WESTSIDE STORY CAN'T BE SAVED! Mostly because it inspired this crazy video for Toto's "Rosanna" which somehow I had never seen despite loving the song incredibly unironically but boy do they have '70s Jersey-hair-and-faces for radio, and which includes Penny from Dirty Dancing arabesquing around a VERY garbagey rooftop alley (?) where she is super going to get raped by all the Jets who include Patrick Swayze and I think but can't be sure but is this Harry Dean Stanton?



Harry Dean Stanton? NOBODY KNOWS!



Yes this is Patrick Swayze. He is gonna kiss that man.

www.youtube.com

Good dog, seizing a big bag of cash on the suspicion that a woman was carrying a big bag of cash. And no, neither of those things is illegal : ) — CBSDFW

If some people offer to sell you this Little Cuyahoga River pedestrian bridge, you should say yes (assuming it is a good deal). (Fox 8)

Take some time with this one, it's infuriating and disheartening and heartening and that prosecutor and those detectives can go to hell forever and Juan I am so glad you're home. "Juan Catalan escaped a bogus murder rap with the help of Larry David’s ’Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ Will the cops and prosecutors who tried to put him away ever face consequences?" — LA Mag

I will drink you, rum flip. I will drink you up! (Liquor)



