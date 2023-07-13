There was a hearing in the very serious House Judiciary Committee yesterday with FBI Director Christopher Wray as its witness. As you can imagine, the proceedings were very serious. (Aaron Rupar captured the lowlights. )

Here's one clip that's going around for just how bugfuck it is. It's Matt Gaetz reading off a supposed WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden, demanding Wray confirm that it sounds like a shakedown, and then losing his shit accusing Chris Wray of protecting the Bidens. As one does, to the Republican FBI director Donald Trump chose to replace James Comey, the other Republican FBI director who didn't take orders nicely enough.

Mediaite typed the words so we don't have to:

“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, Director?” Gaetz asked.



“I’m not going to get into commenting on that,” Wray replied, which prompted Gaetz to comment “you seem deeply uncurious about it, don’t you? Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?”



“Absolutely not,” Wray said, and Gaetz cut him off again to say “You won’t answer the question about whether or not that’s a shakedown, and everybody knows why you won’t answer it. Because to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you.”

Sure thing, Matt Gaetz is definitely not an insane person.

After that, Gaetz accused Wray of perjury. You betcha.

Then there was this other lunatic:

Harriet Hageman, the absolute fucking lunatic who was voted into office when the 12 cows who live in Wyoming got together and decided Liz Cheney was too much of an American, accused Wray of weaponizing the FBI against conservatives, because that's a song the idiots sing a lot these days. He reacted to her like she was, well, an absolute fucking lunatic.

REP. HAGEMAN: The American people fully understand that there is a two-tiered justice system that has been weaponized to persecute people based on their political beliefs and that you have personally been weapon, that you have personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives. [...]



Director Wray, what are you prepared to do to reform federal law enforcement in a manner which earns back the trust of the American people?



DIRECTOR WRAY: Well, first off, I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI, and certainly your description of my own approach. The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me?! Given my own personal background.

Again, the thing about how he is a Republican who was hand-picked by Donald Trump? We could start there.

Then he tried to answer her question as if she was a serious person who asked a serious question. He did a good job pretending.

That's how the whole hearing was, at least with the Republicans. We could talk about more of them right now, but we don't wanna. Maybe later, if you're nice.

But also maybe not.

Mediaite / Mediaite

