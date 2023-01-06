Matt Schlapp, the virulently Trumpian sneering conservative churchgoing father of five and chairman of the American Conservative Union, which is responsible for the annual 1930s Germany cosplay festival known as CPAC, has been accused of fondling another man’s junk .

Somewhat less surprisingly, the other man is not Viktor Orban .

No, the accuser is a staffer for Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia this past fall. The Daily Beast broke the story and has all sorts of details about Schlapp’s (ALLEGED) doomed attempt at trolling for cock :

The staffer said the incident occurred the night of Oct. 19, when Schlapp … “groped” and “fondled” his crotch in his car against his will after buying him drinks at two different bars. […]

Schlapp, the staffer recalled, said he had wanted to spend the evening discussing the staffer’s professional future.

Of course Schlapp allegedly invited the staffer back to his hotel room for further discussion, which is where these sorts of stories always end up.

The staffer went home and recorded a couple of teary videos telling the story, during which he said Schlapp “grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length,” which sounds rather painful:

“From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,” he said.

Imagine it: You are a straight dude in his late thirties, married, presumably a pretty dedicated Republican if you’re working to get Herschel fucking Walker elected, you are tasked with chauffeuring around Atlanta a very well-known conservative activist with an enormous Rolodex of GOP power players who is there to help your boss ascend to the Senate, an activist whose wife has worked for both Fox News and Donald Trump, and out of nowhere he starts fondling your meat-and-two-veg and inviting you to his hotel room.

You would certainly be far from the first person who experienced such a shock to break down in tears.

The staffer was supposed to drive Schlapp to Macon on campaign business the next day. He refused and also (smartly) saved some receipts that he showed to the Beast:

At 7: 26 a.m., Schlapp sent a text saying, “I’m in the lobby.” One minute later, the staffer called his supervisor, followed by a call with a senior campaign official. The staffer said the senior official was “immediately horrified” and pulled him off the driving duty, instructing him to tell Schlapp in writing that he’d made him uncomfortable.

Right after that call, the staffer sent Schlapp a text.

“I did want to say I was uncomfortable with what happened last night. The campaign does have a driver who is available to get you to Macon and back to the airport,” he texted, providing the name and phone number of the driver.

If you’re Matt Schlapp, now would be a good time to put in writing something along the lines of “What the hell are you talking about, we had one drink and then you dropped me off at the Hilton Garden Inn, where I spent the rest of the evening in contemplative Catholic prayer."

Instead:

“Pls give me a call,” Schlapp replied, followed by, “Thx.” Schlapp then called him three times over the next 20 minutes, according to phone records reviewed by The Daily Beast.

When the staffer did not answer or return the calls, Schlapp sent another text, asking him to look “in your heart” and call back.

“If you could see it in your heart to call me at the end of day. I would appreciate it,” Schlapp texted at 12: 12 p.m. “If not I wish you luck on the campaign and hope you keep up the good work.”

As The Daily Beast’s reporter points out, Schlapp does not bother to ask what happened that made the staffer uncomfortable. And “see it in your heart to call me” seems like a pretty strong reaction to being told a different campaign staffer will be driving you around Georgia for a few hours.

Senior campaign staffers confirmed the story to The Daily Beast and added that the staffer, who has had no further contact with Schlapp, had been offered both legal and therapeutic support moving forward after the incident.

For his part, Schlapp through his attorney denied the allegation and claimed to be looking at all his legal options. Presumably in between his regular panic attacks about "Sesame Street" introducing non-white muppets and going in the toilet .

Now we know why Schlapp actually condemned Trump’s famous “grab ‘em by the pussy” remark just before the 2016 election: It's not the part of the anatomy that Matt Schlapp thinks it’s okay (ALLEGEDLY) to grab ‘em by.

[ The Daily Beast ]

