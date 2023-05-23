BREAKING: Fox News is a wokegender pronoun groomer that's nice to trans people, and you should pour it out like Bud Light!

At least that's what the usual suspects are telling us.

“Fox needs to get the full Bud Light treatment. They are actively working to suppress conservative voices while promoting leftism in its most radical form. Enough is enough.” — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1684757554

Oh for fuck's sake. What is happening here?

What is happening is that Fox News is a real company in a real city, which means its employee handbook provides for all kinds of kindness and care toward transgender folks who work there. This is similar to how no matter what it preached on-air about COVID vaccines and mandates, its own policies were strict and science-y on the topic. (And we all know Fox News preaches some extremely vile shit about trans people on-air.)

So Matt Walsh and his "Law & Order: SVU" cult groomer dad perp beard are tweeting, "As @MaryMargOlohan reports for the Daily Signal, Fox News is fully woke on trans ideology. I‘ve been personally blacklisted from appearing on the network because of my stance on the issue. This is confirmed by DS and I’ve heard it off the record from Fox producers. It gets worse."

He adds, "Tucker fought behind the scenes against my blacklisting, and even managed to have me on a few times over the past year. But now that he’s gone, there’s no stopping Fox’s march leftward. And now there is zero daylight between Fox and MSNBC on the trans issue."

And then he adds, "Fox needs to get the full Bud Light treatment. They are actively working to suppress conservative voices while promoting leftism in its most radical form. Enough is enough."

LMAO, good luck, you deplorable fucking nerd. Welcome to finding out how the institutions you thought loved you really didn't and were simply using you because you're an easily used rube.

Note that throughout Walsh's tweets, he is bitching about himself being blacklisted ever since Saint Tucker was fired. That's really what this is about, we reckon. A number of people have noted, including Wonkette, that without Tucker, a number of the abject freaks and clowns and dregs of society he used to prominently feature on his show immediately lost one of their most important platforms for spreading their hate and lunacy to the American people.

So cry more, baby.

The article itself is so silly in that it reads like an expose, when, again, it's just an article about trans policies at a real company in a real city. "Leaked Policy Exposes Fox News Stances On Woke Ideology." We feel like it was pretty common knowledge that Fox News was quite decent to LGBTQ+ employees, so we're not sure what the breaking news is here, unless this is just manufactured outrage for the piggies to squeal about.

The article is in the Daily Signal, which is owned by the conservative Heritage Foundation circle jerk organization, so the hypothesis in that last sentence is probably not unreasonable.

It begins:

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL— Fox News employees are allowed to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex, and permitted to dress in alignment with their preferred gender. They must also be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns in the workplace.

Yeah, and? Grow up, you piece of shit losers.

But it's not just the employee handbook, though. Fox News apparently won't even misgender Dylan Mulvaney and Lia Thomas in articles on its website.

“They want you to think it’s this place that supports traditionally conservative values,” a former producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” told The Daily Signal. “But in reality, they’re pushing this nonsense behind the scenes.”

And then the article pivots to Tucker's people bitching and moaning. Oh surprise.

A source who still works at Fox News told The Daily Signal that after Carlson’s show was canceled in April, producers for the new 8 p.m. “Fox News Tonight” program were told not to bash Mulvaney. That directive came from high-level executives, the source said.

Please note that we are reading an article that is whining that a company told its employees "no trans-bashing." (Allegedly.) It reveals that last year when Dylan Mulvaney started getting famous, Tucker's people had to fight to misgender her in their chyrons.

The article notes that Fox News gets a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign, and that they brag about that in their employee handbooks, and then quotes more unnamed whiners:

“Fox News devotes hours of programming to attacking ‘woke companies,’ but ironically Fox is as woke as the rest of them,” another former Fox News employee told The Daily Signal, emphasizing that Fox viewers would be “astonished to find out what the company is like.”

Haha.

Fox’s policies appear to be aligned with the legal requirements in New York City, where the company is headquartered, as well as California, where a large number of its employees work.

Like we said: real company in a real city. Cry forever, losers.

The article goes on, ad infinitum , and none but the most rage-drooling transphobic bigot could probably get through it all without getting bored. It ends with several paragraphs of exposed nerve whining about Matt Walsh's blacklisting from the network, in case we needed more confirmation what this was all about.

“Fox’s viewers think that Fox shares their values,” Walsh said. “And it’s very clear that that’s just not the case. Gender ideology is as far radical Left as you can possibly go. They have embraced radical leftism in its most extreme form.”



“There’s no daylight at all between Fox News and MSNBC when it comes to gender,” Walsh added. “And I think that’s something that Fox’s viewers need to know. … If it were up to me, Fox would get the Bud Light treatment.”

Oh how nice, they are even letting him copy/paste his tweets into the article.

So this is why they have to do Bud Lights to Fox News. They found the Fox News employee handbook that it wasn't actually hiding. Over at Rolling Stone, Miles Klee is keeping a list of the right-wing weirdos and incels heeding the call to shit their traditional gender panties about this.

“Same thing Bud Light wanted: "For the past several years, Fox received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, “the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.”…” — Erick Erickson (@Erick Erickson) 1684765046

“Hmm.. a voting machine company, who’s business makes money off of America’s elections, funded by the tax payers by the way, demanded @TuckerCarlson’s firing. And Fox News, who mandates employees use whichever bathroom they feel comfortable in and identify themselves by…” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1684781741

Okeydoke, losers, have fun screaming about your latest thing.

And also about your other latest thing, which is that the Los Angeles Dodgers and all of baseball hate you. (We'll get to that in another article.)

Next to blacklist the white fascist losers? Apple pie and Jesus, probably.

Hooray!

[ Daily Signal ]

