Arkansas PBS is hosting a debate among the three candidates for governor or Arkansas — Democrat Chris Jones, former White House Press Liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and some libertarian guy whose name you'll forget anyway. Sanders skipped out on an October 5 debate, but back in August she tweeted that she'd be at this one, so let's see what happens!

Here's your video feed, from Arkansas PBS: Please, no wagering.

Update: Oh look, there she is! Bet she says some insane lies. (so much for no wagering)

youtu.be

