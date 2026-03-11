Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, who’s hungry for steak and lobster?

Pete Hegseth and the $2 million in king crab in just one month … three times. Plus the $7 million in lobster in a month (four times) and the $15 million in ribeyes and hundreds of thousands in Steinway pianos and oh hell, there’s just so much. Who’s doing his shopping, Ronald Reagan’s “young bucks”?

Plus!

Musical instruments cost $1.8 million. That included a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, a $26,000 violin, and a $21,750 custom handmade flute from the luxury Japanese brand Muramatsu.

(Open the Books)

If the terror threat gets elevated because Iran wants to fuck our shit up worser now that we’ve killed all their leaders and hundreds of schoolgirls, should the White House block us from finding out, Y/N? (Daily Mail)

The “SAVE America” act won’t just stop your Old Mom from voting, Trump told Congress to stick in “men in women’s sports” too. Obviously this is full speed ahead in the House and DOA in the Senate … unless the Senate decides “delete ALL voter registrations in the country and make everyone start from scratch, in person” even beats their beloved “filibuster.” (So far, John Thune says they do not.) (Democracy Docket)

Kristi Noem and the Case of the Landlocked Coast Guard Training Facility. (Joyce Vance)

ICE killed a first US citizen before any of us were paying attention, and you are not going to believe this, but the body cam footage doesn’t show him hitting the agents like they claimed, shock shock shock. Not to sound crazy, but I sure would like to know more about the separate car crash that killed Ruben Ray Martinez’s passenger/witness before he could testify. (Texas Tribune)

Democratic senators, please don’t vote for Markwayne Waynemark :( (The Fucking News)

LA Mental Health Village, hooray! (KTLA)

Sorry I can’t read this interview with Rebecca Solnit, I’m too hypnotized by the fucking GORGEOUS pix, my eyes won’t move down! (Gift link New York Times) More from the artist. (Devin Oktar Yalkin)

The sad creepy weirdo incels of the “looksmaxxing” movement aiyeee. (New Yorker)

Almost as gross? The ranch milkshake with celery, carrots, and chicken nuggies. (MyFox8)

Please enjoy this delightful item on long lunches and thank me after you wake from your eternal martini nap. (Gentleman’s Journal)

Yes I’m going to be shilling this fundraiser all month. Support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). Little Caesar’s will ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home! Swear to god it is worth having these in your freezer, I was sad when we finally ate all ours last year. (Pizza Pizza)

